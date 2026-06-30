Fantasy Basketball Impact: Kawhi Leonard Traded to The Toronto Raptors

Though it took about 36 hours to materialize, the Raptors and Clippers have finally agreed on the total compensation for a framework to send Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, where he won an NBA championship in 2019.

BREAKING: The Los Angeles Clippers are nearing deal sending Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap and 2 second-rounders, sources tell ESPN. A return to Canada for the Raptors champion and two-time Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/VovqGw5qS6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the pieces heading back to Los Angeles are Brandon Ingram, Grady Dick, and significant draft compensation.

How does this deal affect both the Raptors and Clippers from a fantasy basketball perspective?

Toronto Raptors Fantasy Impact of the Kawhi Leonard Trade

There's no doubt that Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley should see a boost in their 2026-27 outlook from this deal.

Last season, the departing Ingram led the Raptors in usage rate (27.9%) and played 77 total games, marking the fifth time in seven seasons that he logged at least 55. Ingram's overall durability, outside of a heel injury that wiped out most of 2024-25, was an obstacle to usage entering this campaign.

Leonard's story is the exact opposite. Out of nowhere, he topped 60 games played for just the second time as a Clipper. Now 35 and joining a roster in the Eastern Conference, it'll be much easier for the star who invented "load mangement" to follow the program and stay healthy for the postseason.

When available in marquee matchups, Leonard replacing Ingram's top-shelf usage is a natural fit. It will likely just happen less often.

At a team-level perspective, Toronto was fifth in defensive rating (112.1) a year ago, and Leonard swapping in for Ingram as a stronger individual defender should -- at worst -- continue to make the Raps a trying matchup for opposing players in fantasy basketball.

Leonard's isolation-heavy tendencies have led the Clippers to rank outside the top 20 in team-level pace since the start of 2021-22, as well. These probably won't be must-target games in daily fantasy.

Los Angeles Clippers Fantasy Impact of the Kawhi Leonard Trade

Here's where things get fun.

The Clippers have completely revamped their roster from 12 months ago with Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac all gone. We don't have any clue how the scoring hierarchy will play out.

Obviously, Ingram and Darius Garland, as former All-Stars, are likely to lead the way. Ingram's previous role was mentioned, and Garland had a massive 30.5% usage rate in 18 games as a Clipper.

However, Bennedict Mathurin averaged a 27.6% usage rate off the bench with the team, too. Plus, they add Keaton Wagler at No. 5 overall in June's draft, and Wagler led Illinois at 18.2 PPG in college last season.

Gradey Dick doesn't appear to hold any immediate fantasy value from this trade. He'll struggle to usurp Garland, Wagler, Mathurin, and Kris Dunn for minutes in the Clips' backcourt.

This newly created Clippers team might play at a faster tempo with more ball movement than the isolation-heavy teams featuring Harden and Leonard. That's worth noting even if the overall defense should remain strong as Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and Brook Lopez maintain key responsibilities on that end.

L.A. could be a very sneaky spot in fantasy basketball next year. Most assume "the tank is on" in light of this deal, but they had a +1.8 net rating in games with Leonard and without Garland a year ago, and this club has added Ingram, Wagler, and what's left to come in free agency.

As we saw with Ingram's suppressed average draft position (ADP) in his first year with Toronto, those are the types of situations that usually provide value in fantasy drafts -- especially when many of these new faces have proven track records of durability.