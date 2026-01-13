Fantasy Basketball Injury Report For Tuesday's NBA Slate (Jan. 13)

Fantasy basketball managers are frequently tasked with replacing the production of notable stars due to injury or rest throughout the NBA season. Injuries are common throughout the testing 82-game season, though it can be difficult to replace starting-caliber production on such short notice. Looking to Tuesday night, 14 teams around the league will square off, making up a highly anticipated seven-game slate. Injuries will certainly play a factor for fantasy managers, as some of the league’s top players are slated to miss games on Tuesday. Here’s a look into the injury report for Jan. 13.

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Jan 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) points to the San Antonio Spurs bench in the first half at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Milwaukee Bucks for one of the more highly anticipated matchups of Tuesday’s slate. Unfortunately for Minnesota, the Western Conference’s fourth-seed will be without its top player Anthony Edwards. Edwards has been ruled out for Tuesday night’s game as he continues to rehab a nagging foot issue. The star guard has appeared in 33 games this season, but is line to miss his eighth contest of the season thus far.

Coby White - Chicago Bulls

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have been tasked with operating without one of their top players in Josh Giddey, who has missed extensive time due to a hamstring injury. On Tuesday night, the Bulls will be without the other half of their starting backcourt. Coby White will miss Chicago’s game against the Houston Rockets while managing lingering calf issues that have persisted over the last several weeks. Chicago’s backcourt depth will be an area of concern for the Bulls in a difficult matchup against Kevin Durant and the Rockets.

Norman Powell - Miami Heat

Jan 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) pauses after a foul by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Norman Powell is in the midst of a career-year, leading the Miami Heat in scoring with 23.8 points per game to this point of the season. On Tuesday night, the Heat could be tasked with suiting up without their leading scorer against the Phoenix Suns, as Powell comes into the game with a questionable tag on the injury report. Powell is reportedly dealing with lower-back soreness and has been designated a game-time decision for Erik Spoelstra’s club. An absence on Tuesday night would mark his seventh to this point of the season.

Isaiah Hartenstein - Oklahoma City Thunder

Dec 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) runs down the court during a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s frontcourt took a notable hit coming into Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder will be without star big man Isaiah Hartenstein, one of the league’s top rebounders. Harteinstein has been ruled out due to a calf injury and will miss his 17th game of the season. Oklahoma City’s frontcourt will be without a key contributor as the club works to slow down Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. The veteran big man last suited up on Dec. 28.

Deni Avdija - Portland Trail Blazers

Jan 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts after scoring against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season, fighting for a playoff spot as the midpoint of the year approaches. Looking at the team’s Tuesday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the Blazers will be without their top player Deni Avdija. The potential first-time All-Star will be sidelined due to a back injury and could be joined by forward Jerami Grant. Grant is doubtful coming into the game as he deals with an Achilles issue.

