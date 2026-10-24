Fantasy College Football Picks on DraftKings for Week 8's Main DFS Slate

College football has unique challenges in fantasy environments, though. The level of competition can produce lopsided outcomes. Watch those game scripts accordingly.

Plus, it's just naturally difficult to find target share and workload data. A lot of people "watch the box score" when another player is actually getting more opportunities.

So, that's where this piece comes into the fold. On a position-by-position basis, who should be our top priorities for Week 7's Saturday main slate on DraftKings?

Note: All stats are from Pro Football Focus and Team Rankings. All referenced odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top College Football DFS Quarterbacks for the Week 8 Main Slate

Bear Bachmeier ($8,200)

What has changed for Bear Bachmeier in two straight games over 37.0 DraftKings points (DKPTs)? LJ Martin has been out due to injury, and he'll be out again Saturday in Orlando.

UCF is 75th in FBS in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.5), and Bachmeier's legs at the goal line have him -170 for an anytime touchdown.

Will Hammond ($5,800)

Cincinnati's defense is atrocious against aerial attacks. They're 125th in passing YPA allowed (8.7), and they're 67th against the run.

That run funnel also coincides with J'Koby Williams' role not being as good as we hoped last week, handling just 13 touches compared to Quentin Joyner's 10.

Therefore, I think Will Hammond is the best exposure to Tech's offense in a friendly matchup. The dual-threat QB is coming off his best game of the season (21.8 DKPTs), too.

Top College Football DFS Running Backs for the Week 8 Main Slate

Dillon Jones ($8,200)

Dillin Jones posted 22.8 DKPTs last week without a touchdown, and he's handled 68.6% of LSU's RB opportunities in the last three weeks.

Both of those are really good notes entering a game where LSU is a 7.5-point favorite over Auburn on the road and, likely, won't want to put the game on inconsistent QB Sam Leavitt's shoulders.

The Tigers have only allowed 3.6 YPA on the ground this season, but Jones' role and touchdown upside are too good to ignore.

Kamari Moulton ($7,100)

I'm not really sure what happened to PJ Fleck's Golden Gophers.

After consecutive years with a top-50 run defense, they're down to 71st (4.3 YPA allowed) on the ground in 2026.

Iowa's Kamari Moulton has handled 67.9% of the team's RB touches this week as the Hawkeyes power through a full-blown quarterback controversy. He'll be a huge part of their gameplan this weekend.

Aidan Laughery ($6,100)

With Ca'Lil Valentine out for the season, it'll be Aidan Laughery's time to shine.

Laughery handled 21 of the team's 35 RB opportunities (60.0%) in last week's overtime win over Michigan State, but the 14 others were handled by 3 different players. He's clearly their guy in "gotta have it" situations and also saw 6 targets.

Before the year, I'd have said Oregon was a cross-off matchup, but this underperforming front seven is 35th in rushing YPA allowed (3.5) and firmly out of "outlier" territory.

Laughery's passing game role makes a huge difference with DraftKings' full-PPR scoring.

Top College Football DFS Wide Receivers for the Week 8 Main Slate

Malachi Toney ($9,300)

You probably don't need me to tell you that Malachi Toney is really good at football, but he's Darian Mensah's top guy by a mile.

In the last three weeks, Toney has seen 10.0 targets per game. The next-closest Hurricane is at 4.5. I wasn't expecting that with Cooper Barkate following his quarterback over from Duke.

Pitt is allowing 8.4 yards per reception this year (116th in FBS), so Toney is going to go off. It'll just be a matter of if he scores touchdowns and/or this game stays competitive at such a lofty salary.

Isaiah Sategna III ($6,600)

I love this bounce-back opportunity for the Sooners offense.

Mississippi State has been smashed on defense in conference play. They've allowed 7.9 yards per play to Alabama, and it was 5.5 against LSU.

An NFL-bound Isaiah Sategna III has separation in his target tree like Toney does at a much lower salary. He's got a 34.7% target share this season, and the next-closest OU target is at 22.9%. That's Rocky Beers, a tight end.

Kamario Taylor returns for the Bulldogs on Saturday, so this should be a back-and-forth contest where the Sooners get to attack the weaker defense.

Mario Craver ($4,500)

I'm risking it with the uber-talented Mario Craver at this low salary.

Craver has missed most of the last two games after exiting Texas A&M's contest against Missouri early. Of course, they didn't need him to push it against The Citadel.

In the first five games of the season, Craver saw 6.8 targets per game, tying Isaiah Horton for the team lead at a 27.8% target share in the sample. Horton struggled mightily in Craver's absence, posting just 32 total yards.

The preseason All-SEC first-teamer could make a huge different for a passing attack that's stock is at an all-time low. There's no one else in this salary range capable of seeing double-digit targets with multiple touchdowns if his return helps Marcel Reed get going.

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