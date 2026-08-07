Courtland Sutton, Wan'Dale Robinson and 2 More Undervalued Yahoo Fantasy Football Targets

You shouldn't just go into a fantasy football draft with just players you like and players you don't at certain draft positions.

You should also know the terrain you're traversing.

As crazed as we are about every movement, news item, or advantage we can get in fantasy football, a lot of players aren't. Human nature gravitates toward the top of the pre-draft rankings -- especially if there isn't much time to pick and evaluate who might be a looming value.

Therefore, if you enter the draft knowing which players to target on a specific platform, it gives you a leg up when building the blueprint for how to draft in your league on that site.

In a three-part series, I'm going to compare the average draft positions (ADP) of players on ESPN, Yahoo, and Sleeper. By the end of it, we'll know which sites present the best opportunity to draft certain players.

Note: ADP data is current as of August 3, 2026.

Undervalued Fantasy Football Players on Yahoo

Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Yahoo ADP: 23.4

Average ADP at ESPN, Yahoo, and Sleeper: 20.1

Trey McBride's ADP is no lower than 18.7 at ESPN or Sleeper. He's going nearly five picks later on average at Yahoo, which can always trickle into nearly a round later during some individual drafts.

Despite being the TE1 in fantasy last year, McBride isn't a very hot name. He did run 118 more routes than the next-best tight end, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Marvin Harrison Jr. missed five games. Jacoby Brissett was surprisingly efficient.

Will all of that happen again? Probably not. But, few tight ends have a target share anywhere near his team-leading 27.4% share of looks last year.

Even regressing from a record-setting campaign, McBride still means a positional advantage at tight end when sleepers of his caliber don't really exist at the position. Some will at running back and wide receiver. If he's dropping into the 30s in some drafts at Yahoo, that's insane value.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Yahoo ADP: 96.4

Average ADP at ESPN, Yahoo, and Sleeper: 86.8

The excitement around Jaylen Waddle's arrival in Denver is palpable, but the injury-prone receiver has already reminded us what can happen in a flash.

Courtland Sutton profiles to be Denver's WR2 after years as its top target, but that could easily change if Waddle's injury woes bleed into the regular season. Plus, the Broncos were seventh in pass rate over expectation (+1.6%) last year, per nfelo. This is a good place to be if their target tree consolidates from last year's "Sutton and everyone else" mold.

On Yahoo, Sutton is going closer to pick 100 at WR36. You're telling me the floor of 770 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns he's put forth in the last three years could be a WR4?

Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Yahoo ADP: 120.6

Average ADP at ESPN, Yahoo, and Sleeper: 104.6

One of the most interesting receivers in fantasy football this year becomes undeniable on this site.

Michael Pittman Jr. was never really a hot commodity in Indianapolis despite five straight seasons with at least 110 targets. You could argue he also never got to play with a pure passer of Aaron Rodgers' talent level. Is it even crazy to think Pittman Jr. -- and not DK Metcalf -- is the WR1 on the Steelers this year?

Pittsburgh's arrow is absolutely up in fantasy, too. Mike McCarthy enters the fray having authored several successful fantasy seasons in Green Bay and Dallas for his offense's WR2 and WR3s. As the league obsesses with 13 personnel, it's worth mentioning that the Cowboys ranked 23rd in usage during Big Mike's last season there.

Pittman Jr. is the WR43 on Yahoo with an ADP of 120.6 -- or the late 10th round in 12-team leagues. Yardage upside might be muted with an elderly Rodgers, but in PPR formats, what do you have to lose?

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yahoo ADP: 124.1

Average ADP at ESPN, Yahoo, and Sleeper: 107.1

At the onset of this mission, I expected more variance in the Jaguars' receivers, but Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. are both fairly flat. The latter is a bit undervalued on ESPN.

On Yahoo, Jakobi Meyers got the short end of the stick. Washington's ADP is 98.4, and Thomas Jr. is 88.4 -- first off the board. It's not overly surprising when you think Matt Harmon and Joel Smyth handle the rankings and tend to buy into wide receiver peripherals over production, which BTJ lacked a year ago.

Despite an ADP outside the top 100 annually, Meyers rarely does. In part due to durability, he's been the WR32, WR19, WR24, WR29, and WR29 in the last five years. Last year was his worst effort after dealing with a midseason trade and the dysfunction of the Geno Smith-led Raiders.

A new, $60 million deal makes me believe that, while the upside isn't amazing, he's also the least likely Jacksonville receiver to get totally squeezed. Another WR30-or-better campaign would be outstanding from this ADP.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Tennessee Titans

Yahoo ADP: 130.0

Average ADP at ESPN, Yahoo, and Sleeper: 115.2

What will the new-look Titans offense look like under Brian Daboll? It'll feature enough Wan'Dale Robinson to make this look insane.

At worst, Robinson is likely locked into the slot role that enabled him to catch at least 90 passes in each of the last two seasons that started under Daboll. Tennessee's wide receiver room badly needed a guy like Carnell Tate, but it's otherwise Calvin Ridley and a bunch of other "guys" behind Tate and Robinson.

I actually think the days of Robinson's low upside are vanishing. According to PFF, his 9.0 aDOT was higher than Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brock Bowers, and Luther Burden III. He was eighth in target share (29.6%) last year despite quarterback issues.

This ADP at Yahoo is encroaching a late-round flier. I could see him being a solid WR2 in his new home if Daboll elevates the Titans.