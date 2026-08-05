Fantasy Football Depth Chart Debate: Pat Bryant vs. Troy Franklin 

With the addition of Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos' WR room, at least one of Pat Bryant or Troy Franklin will become irrelevant in fantasy football for the 2026 season. Here is a breakdown of who that will most likely be.

Troy Franklin

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Franklin’s overall production ebbed and flowed. He ended the season with 65 receptions for 709 receiving yards and six TDs. His best game came against the Dallas Cowboys, where he had six receptions for 89 receiving yards and two TDs. It was one of three games where he had over 80 receiving yards.

Franklin, going into the 2026 season, could have been due for another leap. His production dramatically rose from his rookie season in 2024, when he had 263 receiving yards. But now with Waddle, it would not be a shock to see his numbers go down.

Waddle, last season for the Miami Dolphins, had 64 receptions for 910 yards and had six TDs. He saw a rise in production from 2024, when he recorded just 744 receiving yards. Before that, in his other three NFL seasons, he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards each year.

Pat Bryant

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his rookie season in 2025, Bryant recorded 31 receptions for 378 receiving yards and one TD. His best game came against the Dallas Cowboys, where he had two receptions for 40 receiving yards and a TD.

Despite Bryant having a significantly less impressive season than Franklin, there is still belief that he could be the Broncos’ WR3. With the way he has looked at training camp, some Denver media see this as a real possibility.

Fantasy-wise, no draft pick should be used on Bryant even if he does win the WR3 job for Denver. He should simply then be viewed as a WR with a small chance for a breakout, making him a potential waiver-wire add during the season.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who has more fantasy value between Franklin and Bryant, Franklin does. It is better to assume that Franklin wins the WR3 role with the production he put forth last season. Again, like Bryant, if Franklin does secure that WR3 position, no draft picks should be used on him. He should just be monitored as a potential WR streaming option.

Their even being possibility of either Bryant or Franklin being a potential streaming option in the 2026 season in fantasy football comes with the Broncos' heavy passing attack from a season ago. In 2025, they averaged the fourth most pass attempts per game in the NFL, 36.3. There was proven success in games that they utilized their pass game heavily. In four of the five games Nix had 40 or more passing attempts, the Broncos won.

While that is encouraginng their is also a chance that Denver shifts more runs into their game plan this season. That comes from them coming into 2026 with a healthy J.K. Dobbins. He suffered a season-ending injury in 2025 in Week 10. Dobbins last season in the 10 games he did play had 772 rushing yards and four TDs.

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