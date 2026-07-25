Fantasy NASCAR DFS Picks on DraftKings for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

NASCAR's schedule feels a bit more whole now that it has its fourth "crown jewel" event back. That return came a year ago.

Some don't consider the Brickyard 400 that sort of prestigious race, but one of the most famous venues in motorsports has produced several memorable moments in NASCAR, as well. Who could forget Tony Stewart's homecoming in 2005, Paul Menard's lone career win in 2011, or Kasey Kahne's final win in 2017?

In DFS, there are only 160 laps available to lead, but it is brutal to pass at Indy. This 2.5-mile, flat oval is better suited for open-wheel racing. I really am foregoing any sort of meaningful place-differential strategy in pursuit of raw speed. If those drivers are up front, they have less ground to make up. If they're in the back, those points are available, too.

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected at 2:20 p.m. EST on TNT and HBO Max.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are my favorite picks for Sunday's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brickyard 400 DraftKings NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Denny Hamlin ($11,000)

A few weeks ago, Denny Hamlin said he liked his chances anywhere going fast and left. It's been a few weeks of road courses, superspeedways, and short tracks, but he's inarguably now the man to beat as we're going fast and left once more.

Hamlin dominated the closest track on the schedule to Indianapolis at Pocono, leading 28 laps with the fastest median lap time. He also had the fastest median time at Texas, enabling him to slot in behind just Tyler Reddick in my blended speed rankings for Indy.

I trust Hamlin's track history just slightly more than Reddick's. He's led in four of the last five races here and finished third a year ago.

Starting fifth, it might not be long before the #11 finds the front. By the way, this is the final crown jewel event Hamlin hasn't won for the career grand slam.

Will the Denny Hamlin Brickyard curse come to an end this weekend ? pic.twitter.com/lrdUmGQcSW — Justin Champagne (@ChampagneRacin) July 24, 2026

Christopher Bell ($10,000)

There's a little bit of projection for Christopher Bell, but I think he'll be fast.

He had top-10 median times at Texas (2nd) and Michigan (10th) as big tracks, and he was a couple of laps short on fuel from winning at Pocono the week after breaking his wrist in a Michigan crash. That's the lone blip on his speed radar, so I'm forgiving -- especially when he was 2nd in practice over a 5-lap average on Friday.

Bell's history at the Brickyard is solid, too. He's finished no worse than 12th in three starts, which might also have to do with driving a fast Joe Gibbs Toyota in all of them.

Qualifying didn't go his way, so he'll roll off 23rd. I trust his passing ability and crew's strategy to find track position somewhere.

Brickyard 400 DraftKings NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

Chase Elliott ($9,500)

I really think Chase Elliott is a sleeper to win his first crown jewel event this weekend.

Chase Elliott in Crown Jewel races. Nothing but pain. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/gFPBAB6Hy6 — NRF Productions (@DigitalGashouse) February 15, 2026

Elliott has been a regular force at these big, fast ovals. He won Texas, was leading at Michigan before his crash with Bell, and was the only car in Hamlin's zip code at Pocono.

Now, the weird part is this weekend. He qualified 27th and ranked just 13th on a 10-lap average in practice. Maybe the balance wasn't totally dialed in yesterday.

Speed on larger ovals hasn't always been there for the No. 9, so I think it's a plus he's finished inside the top 15 in five straight starts on the Indianapolis oval.

Carson Hocevar ($8,300)

Could Sunday be the official coming out party for Carson Hocevar?

With all these fast Toyotas and Hendrick Chevys, Hocevar -- for Spire Motorsports -- captured the pole on Saturday. It really wasn't that surprising when he had a top-six median lap time at Texas (6th) and Michigan (3rd). He was also a top-10 car over a 5-lap and 10-lap average in practice.

The controversial driver finished 11th in his first start at Indianapolis last summer.

The one slight concern for me is that Hocevar was such a non-factor at Pocono. He finished 20th from 26th on the grid, but his speed ranking (14th) was better than that.

I'll definitely have some exposure in tournaments in case this track -- notoriously tough to pass on -- lends itself to him leading a good portion of the race early.

Brickyard 400 DraftKings NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Erik Jones ($7,300)

In desperate need of a good run for seeding in "The Chase", Erik Jones might have the horse he needs to make it happen.

Legacy Motor Club was extremely fast at Pocono overall, allowing him to finish sixth. A second-place run at Michigan is also what jumpstarted this summer run. He had a top-five median lap in both races.

At a similar venue to Pocono, Jones is showing out. He was 9th over a 10-lap average in practice and starts a respectable 14th.

This place hasn't always agreed with the Toyota driver; Jones has crashed out of four of his six career Brickyard 400s. Of course, a few of those weren't exclusively of his doing.

He's got a top-five blended speed ranking for me, though. I'll be here in all formats.

Daniel Suarez ($6,900)

This makes me nervous, but it's the right thing to do in tournaments.

I hate cars starting very far toward the front that I don't think will lead the race. Would it be crazy for Daniel Suarez, the winner at Charlotte, to pace the field? No, per a top-11 median lap at all three of Texas, Michigan, and Pocono. It's just not super likely compared to the risk of having a problem in Sunday's race.

Suarez -- a Spire teammate of Hocevar -- is just so fast for the salary, though. He's 6th in my blended speed rankings and ranked 11th over a 5-lap average in practice.

Brickyard history isn't bad for the Mexican-born driver, either. He has two top 10s in six career races here.

Anecdotally, Suarez is one of the best protectors of track position in the Cup Series, as well. He can protect his front row starting spot for a while.