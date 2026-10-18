Fantasy NASCAR DFS Picks on DraftKings for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix

We've got just four races left in the playoffs -- and the entire season. It's flying by.

Our run of 1.5-mile tracks is over, which is terrible news for Chase Briscoe, a winner of the last two races. Instead, we'll set our sites on the former championship venue at Phoenix Raceway. This unique, one-mile oval is best known for its "dogleg" shortcut that lets drivers balance underbody damage with lap-to-lap speed.

In DFS, this 312-lap race will prioritize lap leaders. NASCAR hasn't quite yet figured out the aero package for tracks like this yet, which is why we see a concentration of those points in one driver's hands. The top lap-leader in the last four Phoenix races has averaged 157.8 circuits out front -- and we're going to need him in our lineups.

Place-differential options are also sketchier. Of 40 top-10 finishers in this same period, 26 of them started in the top 15. I am prioritizing raw speed on this track type.

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected at 3:05 p.m. EST on USA Network.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are my favorite picks for Sunday's Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix DraftKings NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Christopher Bell ($11,200)

You'll get a maximum of two of the guys over $11,000, and I know most are going to overlook Christopher Bell. Ryan Blaney, the March winner at this track, is on the pole, and Kyle Larson starts 22nd.

I just wouldn't. Even though Blaney snuck by Bell late, the #20 car led the race's most laps (176) and had its best median lap time. He has three top-two finishes in his last five races here.

Motivation is extremely high for both Bell and Blaney, who need plenty of stage wins and points to catch Larson in the title picture. In tournaments, I love the pivot when it's very possible Bell's Toyota is the dominant car of the race. His roster rate will be shockingly low.

Kyle Larson ($11,000)

It seems pretty impossible to beat Kyle Larson these days.

He's got a 2.8 average finish in the playoffs and is no stranger to clutch moments at Phoenix Raceway:

On this day in 2021, Kyle Larson won at Phoenix and won his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship! pic.twitter.com/A9f8DLqweI — DJ Mercure Gabriel (@Nascarpixtures) November 7, 2024

In elite current form, Larson has five top-five finishes in his last six races at Phoenix, closing out two championships here when it was the final race of the year.

I will say, though, that Sunday will present a new challenge to the Hendrick driver. He's qualified in the top-eight spots in seven of his last nine starts. Sunday's 22nd-place starting spot is easily his worst here with the company, and passing is brutal.

The field naturally translates place-differential upside on a car that can win the race as a good thing. I actually think it could mire Larson in a spot that is less than desireable for his salary -- like when he finished 14th from a 17th-place start here in March 2024.

He's a good play. I think he'll be rostered as a great play. I'm only interested in cash games.

Phoenix DraftKings NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

Austin Cindric ($8,700)

I've locked in Austin Cindric during the course of the playoffs, and I've realized it hasn't bitten me yet. He's got six top-11 finishes in his last seven races as one of the fastest cars in the whole field on 1.5-mile tracks.

These short flats haven't been an issue, either. Cindric's breakout season arguably started with a sixth-place finish in both stages here in March before an accident (not of his doing) wiped out his day. He had the race's seventh-best median lap time.

HUGE CRASH on the restart at Phoenix.



A big hit for Austin Cindric and many more collected. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/9xSleBGdpR — Motorsport (@Motorsport) March 8, 2026

But, on the surface, that drags down his Phoenix average finish since the start of 2023 (28.0). I don't really care.

With other admirable speed rankings at North Wilkesboro (9th), Richmond (2nd), and Loudon (11th), I think he'll once again share speed with his teammates, Blaney and Joey Logano.

Carson Hocevar ($7,900)

This hasn't been the first set of playoffs that Carson Hocevar wanted, but there are a few races left to make the best of it.

Hocevar hasn't had his 1.5-mile program dialed in -- perhaps as a result of the team's ongoing lawsuit with Joe Gibbs Racing -- but these short flats have been better. Hocevar had a top-15 median lap ranking at Phoenix (13th), North Wilkesboro (12th), Nashville (15th), and Gateway (9th).

This is a pretty solid track for him, scoring points in four of the last six stages at Phoenix. He just needs the finishes to follow.

His 28th-place starting spot is the place-differential danger zone, but he was third over a 10-lap average in practice. This car is quick.

Phoenix DraftKings NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Alex Bowman ($7,300)

Ever since filling in for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and leading 196 laps in 2016 at this venue, Alex Bowman just has a knack for this race circuit.

His 13.7 average finish since the start of 2023 is eighth-best in the entire garage, which is pretty insane given Bowman runs into 20s weekly at most other track types. That's translated to four top-15 finishes in his last six races here, and this had to be a pretty gutting track to miss due to his injury layoff this spring.

I trust Bowman at this track when he had a top-15 median lap at Richmond (15th) and Gateway (12th) down the stretch and into the playoffs, as well. He's been way down on speed at larger tracks, but these have been fine.

Quietly, the retiring veteran has six top-15 finishes in his last nine races. From 34th on the grid, it's possible he just is a non-factor at the back all day, but I'm willing to find out.

Corey Heim, starting 36th at $7,200, should distract a ton of popularity away from him as a two-time winner in 2026, as well.

Austin Dillon ($5,800)

Man, these punts make me nervous at this race track.

As much as Ryan Preece ($7,000) and Shane Van Gisbergen ($6,500) flash as decent plays with blended speed rankings of 15th and 18th, respectively, they're both starting 25th or worse. Austin Dillon (24th) is back in the same area, but his salary is much lower.

Dillon was 20th in median lap time at Phoenix in March, and he's secured a top-20 finish in three straight races here.

I don't think there is a quality punt on the slate, which makes a bold tournament strategy just taking one of the top guys you believe will dominate the race, and the rest of the lineup is a more balanced build.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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