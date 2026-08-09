Fantasy NASCAR DFS Picks on DraftKings for the Iowa Corn 350

NASCAR returns from its vacation week right into the playoff stretch. Only Iowa, Richmond, New Hampshire, and Daytona remain until "The Chase".

The first of those brings us to "The Hawkeye State" and Iowa Speedway. This 0.88-mile short track calls itself "the fastest short track in the world" because you never dip below 100 miles per hours. It's a unique, multi-groove design that produces excellent racing (outside of the Next Gen car's overall struggles).

In DFS, a 250-lap duration doesn't necessarily bring a "short track" sort of strategy. It will be brutal to pass, but lineups can conceivably also cash without a dominator. Last year, 7 of the top-15 finishers started 15th or worse. I am open to certain place-differential plays if the speed could be there.

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected at 3:40 p.m. EST on USA Network.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are my favorite picks for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa Corn 350 DraftKings NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Denny Hamlin ($11,100)

Denny Hamlin at an oval is in consideration by default, but I didn't realize how strong his profile truly is for this short track.

If you rememeber, Hamlin was chasing down Joey Logano at the track's most similar circuit, North Wilkesboro, that they've run thus far. Plus, he was eighth in median lap times at Darlington, another sub-1.5-mile track where it's crucial to save tire.

I have no idea why, but Hamlin has struggled in Iowa. He finished 24th in both races so far. He was just 14th in 10-lap averages during practice and qualified 28th. There's some risk he gets plugged in the back again as an opposite of a "horse for the course", but I can't ignore the driver fastest in my blended speed rankings for this track type.

Ryan Blaney ($10,500)

I'm getting deja vu of North Wilkesboro. A few weeks ago, Christopher Bell had the best car in practice, elite speed at similar tracks, and a starting spot on the front row. He sank like a non-competitive rock.

I just don't think that'll be the case for Ryan Blaney, who won the pole after sweeping the 10-lap, 15-lap, and 20-lap averages in practice. Blaney was also a 2024 winner at Iowa.

Ryan Blaney became the first ever NASCAR Cup Series winner at Iowa Speedway in 2024. 🌽🏁 pic.twitter.com/NQHP8Y0lrL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) August 8, 2026

He had a top-six median lap time at Phoenix, Darlington, and North Wilkesboro -- the three tracks in my blended rankings this week. That's why he's second behind Hamlin in the overall pecking order.

I think it's far likelier that Blaney dominates Stage 1 on a track difficult to pass than sinking like Bell again. I'll fire him up in all formats.

Iowa Corn 350 DraftKings NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

Chase Briscoe ($9,200)

Chase Briscoe has excelled on these short, flat tracks with tire wear since his days in the O'Reilly Series. I'm not surprised to see him doing well at JGR.

Briscoe had a top-10 median time at Phoenix (9th), Darlington (10th), and North Wilkesboro (4th), where he scored a top five. I actually like that he was only 14th on the 10-lap charts in practice for ownership purposes.

May have overlooked Chase Briscoe as a contender to win this weekend. Qualified sixth here a year ago, which was his first time racing Iowa since he won there in the Xfinity Series in 2019. https://t.co/kqjOSYIJ6U pic.twitter.com/uAxWoudDZb — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) August 2, 2025

Starting 20th, he's the ideal balance of place-differential upside and security from being lapped, and he finished 2nd at Iowa a year ago. I really like him in single-entry formats.

Ty Gibbs ($8,200)

I've found myself watching races wondering, "why didn't I play Ty Gibbs as a budget Toyota?" Today I will.

Gibbs has six straight top-five starting spots, so it's hard to accept him most weeks. Today's (6th) isn't much better. But, he's also established a floor with six straight top-15 finishes -- overcoming some major in-race issues to get them. He's arguably a top-three car in the series at $8,200.

Speed looks good for Ty, too. He's fifth in my blended rankings with a median ranking no worse than 12th (Darlington) across the individual tracks. With a late caution, I actually think he could have challenged Logano at North Wilkesboro.

If there's a red flag, Gibbs has never record a top-20 finish at Iowa, but he's also never show the speed he's had in 2026.

Iowa Corn 350 DraftKings NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Austin Cindric ($7,200)

The success of Blaney and Logano on this track type is finally bleeding over to Austin Cindric at a much lower salary.

Cindic has a top-nine median time at all three tracks in my sample. I smirked when I looked at the 10-lap (4th) and 20-lap (12th) averages, and there he was again. Remember, this is a guy who also won at Gateway in 2024, so I just think he's good at these flat, short ovals.

Starting 12th, I would unnervingly still go here in cash games as Brad Keselowski (4th) will start in the rear of the field with a fast machine after a qualifying crash.

Ryan Preece ($7,000)

Ryan Preece isn't quite dead for a playoff spot yet, and we're entering what has to be the former Modified Series driver's bread and butter. They run on these short, flat ovals exclusively.

Sure enough, Preece is 14th in my blended speed rankings with an individual ranking no worse than 18th at any track. I'd love to get the 35th-place starting spot with that sort of speed -- especially when Keselowski and Chris Buescher, his teammates, have been exceptionally quick.

Preece's team missed the boat yesterday. The never even made 10 consecutive laps in practice and qualified deep in the field. There's some risk that this car they brought is complete junk, but I'm trusting the overhauled the setup overnight for a quality driver.