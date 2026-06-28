Fantasy NASCAR DFS Picks on DraftKings for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

The 2026 In-Season Tournament begins as the premier stock car series in the world enters the dog days of summer.

Beyond the standard incentives to perform well at NASCAR's second consecutive road course, the bracket is live. A $1 million grand prize, which will be paid out in a few weeks at the Brickyard 400, is on the line in "Wine Country".

NASCAR uses the short layout of Sonoma Raceway, which is 1.99 miles long. The race is 110 laps and could feature a variety of tire strategies that occasionally jumble the field. As we saw last week in San Diego, that always invites a little bit of havoc.

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected to drop at 3:50 p.m. EST on TNT.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are my favorite picks for Sunday's Toyota / Save Mart 350.

Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Shane Van Gisbergen ($14,000)

NASCAR's king of the road posted -30.9 DraftKings points (DKPTs) a week ago and saw his salary rise $500. It's for good reason.

Shane Van Gisbergen still had the fastest median speed last week in San Diego despite a wreck taking him out on a restart. That was a new street course, inviting variance. Sonoma has been on the schedule since 1989.

He's finished no worse at this track than 2nd across national series races, including a 2025 Cup Series win and Saturday's win in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series:

Shane van Gisbergen wins at Sonoma!!! pic.twitter.com/70SsG06i17 — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) June 27, 2026

You're basically asking lightning to strike twice with an incident that wipes out Van Gisbergen for a second consecutive week. It's possible, but he'll be a cash-game staple for good reason.

Connor Zilisch ($10,000)

The shortlist of drivers who can challenge SVG probably starts with his teammate, Connor Zilisch.

Zilisch was runner-up in Saturday's NOAPS event, but he started 30th and simply never got a restart next to the dominant car. Of course, he was also wiped out in the exact same incident as Van Gisbergen and several others last week in San Diego.

It's been a challenging rookie year for the 19-year-old in NASCAR's top series, but he's a seven-time winner in the Saturday series on road courses, and he was ahead of Van Gisbergen last week at the moment of the incident.

Importantly, he also starts 17th compared to Van Gisbergen in 6th. That invites significantly more access to the floor-and-ceiling combination that comes from place-differential points.

Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

Chase Briscoe ($8,900)

Especially in the Next Gen era, Sonoma might be one of the most brutal venues in the series to pass. Van Gisbergen led 97 of 110 laps year and only ceded the front for pit strategy. The leaders get spread out quickly due to clean air and the penalty for racing side-by-side.

Therefore, we can be more open to a fast car starting toward the front like Chase Briscoe in 7th. Briscoe's floor isn't great should he run into trouble, but the #19 Joe Gibbs Toyota seems pretty darn quick. He was 8th in single-lap speeds in practice, and his 10-lap-average ranking (2nd) was even better when saving tires is so vital.

Briscoe was also the runner-up in last year's Cup Series race here. He's hoping for one spot better.

Chris Buescher ($8,700)

Even after an eventful afternoon in San Diego, Chris Buescher proved why he's one of the best on left-and-right-handers:

Buescher spins and blocks the track!



HOW DID NOBODY WRECK?! pic.twitter.com/TzyfsUX5jh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 21, 2026

Buescher recovered from that moment to finish 6th, marking his 18th top-10 finish in his last 25 starts on road courses. It's been an unbelievably consistent run.

His Sonoma history checks out, too. He's posted a top-five finish in 3 of his last 4 at this venue, including a runner-up finish in 2022. That being in the Next Gen era matters.

The #17 was 11th in single-lap speeds and 4th over a 10-lap average. Buescher seems to have a horse undeneath him that can match his experience.

Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Daniel Suarez ($7,500)

Daniel Suarez lagged behind his teammates in qualifying, but he's the one with the trophy.

The Mexican-born driver won the 2022 race at Sonoma, marking his seventh top-20 finish in eight races here. It wasn't exactly a fluke, either, as he led 47 laps.

Practice times look fine for Suarez, too. He was 14th on the single-lap charts and 15th over the 10-lap averages.

Starting 21st, I like his balance of track position and place-differential upside. He's sporting the 15th-best win odds in the field, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bubba Wallace ($6,900)

There are conflicts in the process to arrive at Bubba Wallace, but I think he's worth consideration from the 26th starting spot after an issue in qualifying:

Bubba Wallace crashes into the wall during the Sonoma qualifying session 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nk9N21HTI3 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) June 27, 2026

Wallace overcame a two-lap penalty in San Diego last week to be one of three 23XII Toyotas to finish in the top five. They've been dominant at road courses this year; Tyler Reddick also scored a win at COTA in addition to Corey Heim's a week ago.

For most of his career, Bubba struggled on road courses. He only has 5 top-10 finishes in 41 career starts. However, 3 of those have come in the last 10, including last week.

Wallace's career average finish (25.7) at Sonoma is poor, which could reduce his popularity. Is he indeed a changed guy at these layouts?