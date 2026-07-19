Fantasy NASCAR DFS Picks on DraftKings for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro

Many believed we'd never see Cup Series racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway ever again, but last year's All-Star Race changed that.

The 0.625-mile short track was a schedule staple in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s when NASCAR was more central around its North Carolina roots. Logistical challenges brought the track meet to a standstill in 1996, but after remodeling led by Dale Earnhardt Jr., a successful 2025 exhibition race earned them a second chance. The result should be an action-packed 450 laps on Sunday.

In DFS, we'll need laps led points to survive with so many available. Front starters have access to them -- and the best chance to avoid getting lapped in an 80-lap first stage. Place-differential options are not immediately crossed off, but you need to be confident in their speed.

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected to drop at 7:14 p.m. EST on TNT.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are my favorite picks for Sunday's Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

North Wilkesboro DraftKings NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Ryan Blaney ($10,700)

It's good to be Ryan Blaney right now.

Blaney dominated last week's Atlanta race on a different layout, winning both stages and the race. He'll certainly be a threat from the pole tonight, as well.

The local guy from High Point has crushed these short, flack tracks, ranking no worse than sixth in median lap speed at any since the start of 2025. He didn't quite flex his muscle at last year's exhibition race here, though, finishing 16th.

On a narrow pit road, it matters that Blaney has that elite first pit stall to regain track position, too. I'm riding the hot hand.

Christopher Bell ($10,200)

I won't be the first or last to suggest Christopher Bell is a great play tonight. He should be the most popular driver in cash games.

Bell won last year's exhibition race here, and it wasn't a surprise as another specialist at short, flat tracks. He had the fastest median lap time at Phoenix, North Wilkesboro's sister track, earlier this year and also had strong 2025 efforts at Phoenix (7th), New Hampshire (7th), and Gateway (2nd).

Oh, and to top things off, he had the fastest 5-lap, 10-lap, and 15-lap average lap times in practice.

In tournaments, the question isn't whether or not to roster Bell. It's how much exposure is optimal.

North Wilkesboro DraftKings NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

Joey Logano ($9,500)

I was torn whether or not to include William Byron ($9,900) or Joey Logano in this spot. There's really a "big four", and Byron deserves a shout.

But, Joey Logano's effort at North Wilkesboro last year can't be denied. He led 139 of 250 laps, letting Bell past him at the very end of the race. Logano has had a top-four median lap speed in each of the last four races at short, flat tracks, and frankly, he's living on his prowess at them to contend for a playoff spot.

Practice times were very important for Logano since this #22 has been down on speed everywhere, but he responded with his 10-lap (8th), 15-lap (4th), and 20-lap (4th) average lap times in the 50-minute session.

Starting 11th, Logano is right in the sweet spot of place-differential upside and no fear of being lapped in Stage 1, too.

Bubba Wallace ($7,900)

Bubba Wallace is a bit risky. He's a long-term play over immediate safety.

Wallace starts 26th, showing immense upside if he's able to move through the field. But, the #23 was only 19th in the 10-lap average charts in practice. He might just not be that fast.

That would be unusual. He was 10th in median lap time at Phoenix, which is notable because it was after what was clearly a beneficial offseason for Toyota. Bubba also posted top-five median laps at Richmond and Gateway a year ago.

I'll get here in tournaments, but Blaney, Byron, Logano, and Bell -- plus Kyle Larson starting 27th -- present a natural "stars and scrubs" build in cash games.

North Wilkesboro DraftKings NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Alex Bowman ($7,000)

My favorite value play is Alex Bowman.

Similar to Logano, "The Showman" has relied on these short, flat tracks to contend, so it must have been difficult to miss Phoenix in March. He had the 10th-best median time at Phoenix last fall after ranking 10th in that category at New Hampshire.

Practice went extremely well for Bowman, too. He was 9th over a 10-lap average and 3rd (!) over a 20-lap average.

The risk comes from his starting spot (25th), but I believe in his speed to avoid getting lapped early.

Riley Herbst ($5,800)

Is Riley Herbst's speed for real?

I wouldn't have expected Herbst to come out in practice on fire. He was 10th on the 10-lap charts and 6th on the 20-lap charts. It was a borderline shocker when Herbst was 26th in median speed at Phoenix.

It's notable for Herbst, Bowman, Wallace, and other rear starters that qualifying was cancelled yesterday. That means they're not starting in the rear on their own merit. That does have me inclined ever so slightly to be open to more options at the back, but the obstacle they're up against? It's brutal to pass.

Herbst isn't that risky in a mediocre punting tier. Other options include Todd Gilliland ($5,600) and John Hunter Nemechek ($5,400), who had top-20 median speeds at Phoenix.