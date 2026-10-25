Fantasy NASCAR DFS Picks on DraftKings for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega

The "wild card race" is here.

Best known historically for chaos, Talladega Superspeedway might be here to shuffle what is a razor-thin race for the Cup Series title. The 2.67-mile behemoth plays to aggressive, three-wide racing...normally. But, the current NASCAR rule package has emphasized patience, fuel mileage, and protecting points.

Friday's Craftsman Truck Series race was chaos with tires blowing everywhere. Saturday's O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race was a snoozefest. I'm leaning the latter for the Cup Series, which has increasingly become about gas in the tank. But, there are a select group of names that continually find themselves up front at drafting ovals.

I will say that, before Saturday's qualifying session, I was open to starters close to the front of the field more than I usually am at Talladega, but it became a moot point with several drafting specialists not doing well in time trials.

The green flag for Sunday's race is expected at 2:25 p.m. EST on USA Network.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has NASCAR contests for all three of the top touring series. Here are my favorite picks for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega.

Talladega DraftKings NASCAR DFS Studs to Target

Ryan Blaney ($11,000)

Just 40 points away from points leader Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney might be just a smidge worried about Sunday's race.

He's got 5 top-three finishes in his last 14 races here, so what's the worry? Well, that stretch also includes five straight races of 20th or worse. He's felt snake-bitten at a track that has been kind to him earlier in his career.

Ryan Blaney has back-to-back wins at Talladega. Both with a .007 second margin of victory. pic.twitter.com/W8qSGQWBnn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 23, 2020

Starting 27th with a history of winning on these high banks, I'm expecting him to be the most rostered driver in the DFS field. He's a fine play, but you'll be on a very popular dud if his rotten luck continues.

Tyler Reddick ($10,500)

Tyler Reddick has been significantly more consistent at Talladega of late.

He's scored seven straight top-20 finishes. Of the last 12 stages at this track, he's scored points in 7 of them. I want guys who run up front and keep it clean, and that's been Reddick -- a two-time drafting oval winner in 2026 at Daytona and Atlanta in February.

Reddick (33rd) starts even further back in the field than Blaney. I would only choose one in single-entry and tournament formats because there is plenty of salary to click on both.

Talladega DraftKings NASCAR DFS Mid Tier Picks

Austin Cindric ($9,200)

Three of the top four in laps led at Talladega since the start of 2023 come from Penske Racing. Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric have combined for 288 circuits out front in that stretch.

They just have a knack for getting out front and controlling large chunks of this race. Whether it holds to the end? That's been a different story, sitting with just one win in this stretch. However, it was Cindric's in April 2025.

AUSTIN CINDRIC WINS AT TALLADEGA! pic.twitter.com/Nm31AEiifa — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 27, 2025

Here's another deep starter (28th) with upside to pace the field.

Bubba Wallace ($8,300)

This won't be Bubba Wallace's year. He's 126 points out despite run up front with top-10 median lap times in so many playoff races.

I think he's got the right formula to spoil the party at 'Dega. Wallace has three top 10s in his last four starts, and he's scored stage points in four of the eight available in this time period. The 23XII driver, closely aligned with Reddick and Denny Hamlin in the title picture, is a drafting savant.

Cindric, Wallace (25th), and Carson Hocevar (26th) are all recent winners on drafting ovals starting toward the rear in this salary range. My favorite build is taking one of Blaney or Reddick with two of them and three random value plays. Make sure to leave plenty of salary on the table and stay different.

Talladega DraftKings NASCAR DFS Budget Plays

Erik Jones ($6,300)

We've had five drafting oval races in 2026. Erik Jones has had a top-18 median lap in four of them. He's yet to score a top-20 finish. That's brutal luck.

Jones has always been good at maximizing this opportunity for his underfunded Legacy Motor Club team, recording a top-10 finish in 7 of the last 13 races at Talladega.

I'm sure teamwork will be the order of the day, so I like pairing Jones with Reddick, Wallace, and other Toyotas if they're the team that nails the strategy with fuel mileage.

Noah Gragson ($5,400)

There are so many value plays starting outside the top 25 to choose from. Noah Gragson, starting 39th, should draw popularity for his floor, but I like his ceiling.

Gragson had the 16th-best median lap at Talladega in the spring, and he's posted a top-10 finish in three of his last five at 'Dega. It's usually from the back, per an average starting spot of 30.0 in this time.

Gragson, Zane Smith (31st), and Todd Gilliland (35th) all start deep in the field if you like a Front Row Motorsports stack of Fords.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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