How Does Chris Brazzell II's Knee Injury Impact the Panthers' Wide Receiver Room in Fantasy Football?

As NFL training camps begin across the league, fans and fantasy managers alike are holding their breath that all players can get ready for the season free of injury.

Unfortunately, Carolina Panthers WR Chris Brazzell II did not get that sort of experience. Brazzell was carted off during Carolina's practice on Wednesday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting he'll miss approximately eight weeks with a moderate tear in his LCL.

Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Chris Brazzell IIsuffered a moderate LCL tear in his left knee in practice Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks, a league source told ESPN, confirming a report by The Athletic.https://t.co/yjcvyH1YlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2026

In the world of fantasy football, what is the fallout of Brazzell missing extended time as the Panthers begin to gear up for the 2026 season?

Chris Brazzell II's Knee Injury: Diagnosis, Timeline, and Fantasy Football Impact on Rookie Season

As the calendar turns to August, an eight-week estimate of time on the shelf for Chris Brazzell II coincides with a return somewhere in the vicinty of late September to early October. This is roughly a month into the season.

As a third-round pick out of Tennessee, this injury is particularly damaging to Brazzell, whose route tree at Tennessee in college was fairly limited. He was set to use this time to develop as an option on the boundary for the Panthers.

Without it, it's likely Brazzell II returns to an extremely limited role. It was already an uphill climb to unseat Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker for targets, and that climb just got significantly steeper.

Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Football Outlook After Chris Brazzell II's Knee Injury

Many may see Brazzell's injury as a positive for Tetairoa McMillan to earn more targets. It sounds like this changed his 2026 trajectory, though.

Coming off a rookie season where he was the WR15 in total half-PPR points, McMillan has an average draft position (ADP) of 36.2 at NFFC as a third-round pick in most fantasy formats. Optimism for a sophomore breakout came from more creative use of McMillan in the slot:

Canales: Chris Brazzell’s size and speed will allow Panthers to use Tetairoa McMillan more in the slot this year. pic.twitter.com/OAfmApyR2o — Joe Person (@josephperson) July 24, 2026

Obviously, head coach Dave Canales mentioning Brazzell by name means there will be some sort of fallout to McMillan with this plan no longer feasible.

Certainly, T-Mac will be the focal point of the Panthers' offense with a target share somewhere around his team-leading 25.4% of looks a year ago. However, this group just took a hit in overall talent and depth, and it wasn't always smooth sailing in a run-first Carolina attack for McMillan last year.

Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker Fantasy Football Outlook After Chris Brazzell II's Knee Injury

If there's anyone that can look on the bright side for this situation, it's former first-round pick Xavier Legette.

Legette will get one final opportunity to prove the Panthers should keep him beyond the 2026 season. The former South Carolina standout has just 84 catches in two seasons, prompting the Panthers to spend significant draft capital on McMillan and Brazzell II in support of Bryce Young.

Early reports indicate Legette has come to camp "looking like a different player" in 2026. He was a late bloomer in college, so is it possible that Legette can make something out of his career in a make-or-break campaign?

Jalen Coker should also see a boost in Brazzell's stead. The third-year player from Holy Cross was third in target share (14.8%) behind T-Mac and Legette a year ago, but he earned a $35 million extension after a playoff game against the Rams where he posted 9 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. He was expected to overtake Legette in the pecking order this season.

As of now, Coker (131.9 ADP) was a mid-to-late-round flier as a bench wide receiver, and Legette (286.7 ADP) is largely undrafted in most leagues. Bumps could be on the way with less expected competition for targets in an ascending offense.

Outlook of Other Panthers Receivers and Tight Ends After Chris Brazzell II's Injury

Carolina signed John Metchie III in the offseason as a depth option. Metchie III caught 33 passes between the Eagles and Jets a year ago, and the former second-round pick will have an opportunity for more snaps.

Even with the injury, the team's tight end group really doesn't seem relevant in fantasy football. Tommy Tremble led the team with just 37 targets in 2025 and is staving off Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans for routes. Evans was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury earlier this week, but initial reports indicate just a sprain.

The Panthers' run game might take a bit of a hit without Brazzell's ability to stretch the field, which could impact the current two-man competition for snaps at running back between Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks.