Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes Feature Best NBA DFS Picks on Sunday, February 1st

There is nothing quite like a casual, relaxing Sunday spent on the couch, watching some sports. This is the first time we are without any form of football in about five months. However, we do get a nice, deep slate of NBA basketball. Outside of a day game at 3:30 PM, we do get an 8-game Main Slate to attack with a winning lineup. That is exactly what I will help you do with these five high-upside picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG (TOR) — $7,100 (FanDuel) | $7,100 (DraftKings)

Out West, Immanuel Quickley was putting on a SHOW!



😤 40 PTS

😤 10 AST

😤 7-8 3PM

😤 11-13 FGM

😤 TOR W



He's the first player in NBA history to record 40+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ 3PM while shooting over 80% from the floor! pic.twitter.com/scRvWk0tUd — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2026

Quickley strikes the honor roll with his defensive matchup tonight. The Jazz come across the border tonight, ranking 30th versus Point Guards. To make it even better, Keyonte George is out.

By starting Quickley, we also gain that of a high-upside player. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last six games, including a game with a 40-point double-double against the Warriors. He is an all-around great option that we will invest in.

Bub Carrington, PG (WAS) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $5,800 (DraftKings)

We have got to love seeing a starter at a sub-$6,000 salary. Carrington has 26 or more FanDuel points in four of his last five games. That would hit 5x with ease, and 6x a couple times. Tonight, he also gets a Kings team in Washington, which ranks 28th against Point Guards, and without Russell Westbrook.

As for the specifics here on Carrington, he earns his value in two key forms. That is with his 28.7% 3-Point Make Rate, and a 30.4% Assist Rate, both being clear-bests on the team.

DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF (SAC) — $6,600 (FanDuel) | $7,400 (DraftKings)

Tonight, we do find ourselves siding with many subpar NBA teams. However, value is value, and this is where we see it. Two negatives equal a positive, as math will prove. That happens here with a Kings-Wizards affair in D.C.

When we check the 30-team rankings, we find the Wizards rank 30th against Small Forwards. That fits DeRozan as a high-upside play, having produced 25 or more points in two of his last three games. In fact, his previous four games have been against top-10 defensive units, so an ease up may have him thriving tonight.

Scottie Barnes, PF/SF (TOR) — $9,100 (FanDuel) | $9,200 (DraftKings)

Expected, it may be. Profitable, it may also be. That is what happens with our two-player stack with the Toronto Raptors. Barnes is surely one of the best higher-cost options tonight. Barnes is averaging about 4.8x of this salary, and playing ultra-consistent basketball.

Over Barnes' last nine games, he had scored in double digits in each, mostly exceeding 20 points during that span. He also has no fewer than 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He is a walking, talking triple-double.

Nikola Vučević, C (CHI) — $7,300 (FanDuel) | $7,900 (DraftKings)

Vučević has proven to have elite upside as a key Bulls player. Vučević sat out for rest last night, but he has a resume of 41 or more FanDuel points in five of his past nine games. He is averaging about 5x of his listed salary tonight.

When it comes to this matchup itself, Vučević will face a Heat team that ranks 23rd against Centers. Vučević is an all-around weapon on offense, owning a 24.9% Field Goal Make Rate, 30.8% Rebound Rate, 19.5% Assist Rate, and a 23.0% Block Rate.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: