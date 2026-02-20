Isaiah Collier, Kon Knueppel Plus 3 Elite FanDuel/DraftKings Picks on Friday, Feb 20

The NBA is in action tonight with seven games on its main slate. The featured matchup includes that of the Mavericks and Timberwolves. The rest of the slate is rather lowkey in intensity, but it's great for defensive matchups. This allows us to dominate DFS tonight as many high-upside players show face. That is exactly what we will do with these five plays.

Isaiah Collier, PG (UTA) — $8,000 (FanDuel) | $8,200 (DraftKings)

ISAIAH COLLIER DROPS 22 ASSISTS IN A GAME 💰



He's the youngest player to ever do it, and the first Jazz player with 15 PTS and 20 AST in a game since Deron Williams in 2008 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TranhhWFKC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 4, 2026

Collier has performed at a high level with Keyonte George out with injury. This remains the case tonight, and Collier should score no less than 4x of his salary. He has no fewer than 31 fantasy points in any game since January, and tonight the Grizzlies face a bottom-half defense against point guards. Well rested, Collier will easily exceed 35 minutes as well.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG (MIN) — $5,500 (FanDuel) | $5,800 (DraftKings)

DiVincenzo is very underpriced tonight. He averaged 5.1x this salary this season, and tonight he faces a Mavericks defense that is 2nd-worst against shooting guards. With Cooper Flagg out, the Timberwolves should perform at a high level in this game.

Kon Knueppel, SF (CHA) — $7,100 (FanDuel) | $7,300 (DraftKings)

It is not a seamless schematic replacement, but Knueppel is operating without Miles Bridges (Suspension) tonight. This will aid in increasing usage. In his last four games, Knueppel is averaging about 34 fantasy points per game. He also gets a Cavaliers defense ranked in the bottom 10 in perimeter defense against Knueppel's positional play.

Jarace Walker, PF (IND) — $6,000 (FanDuel) | $6,400 (DraftKings)

Pascal Siakam has the night off and Walker will now play to tremendous minutes. Last night, Walker had 47 fantasy points on a double-double, and he also put up 37 fantasy points in the game prior. Pascal Siakam has the night off, and Walker will now play for tremendous minutes. The Wizards are dead-last against power forwards, so the ceiling is miles high for Walker.

Rudy Gobert, C (MIN) — $6,100 (FanDuel) | $6,400 (DraftKings)

The Mavericks come to town lacking much to contest Gobert with. With Anthony Davis gone, they have Daniel Gafford, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Behind him, they have Marvin Bagley and little else. Gobert is the best player in the paint tonight, and that should become obvious. As it is, he averages 5.2x of this salary, and with high upside, it is very probable.

