Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg Rise in NBA Rookie Fantasy Stock Watch

Rookies can make a huge impact in both real NBA games and fantasy basketball, often swinging team success and fantasy rosters alike. This season has been no exception, with some first-year players seeing their stock rise thanks to standout performances, while others have struggled and seen their value dip.

Among the rookies climbing the ranks are Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, whose strong February play has boosted both their real-world and fantasy impact. At the same time, we’ll also break down a few rookies whose stock has slipped, highlighting the highs and lows of the rookie class so far.

Stock Up: Cooper Flagg

Feb 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg’s stock has surged as he’s grown into a star role with the Dallas Mavericks, putting up roughly 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season and compiling a string of standout performances, including multiple high‑scoring games and historic scoring feats for a teenager.

While he dealt with a minor injury at the All‑Star break, his early‑season breakout and Rising Stars recognition have cemented him as one of the elite first‑year talents and significantly increased his value in both real‑world and fantasy contexts.

Stock Down: Cedric Coward

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Cedric Coward’s rookie stock has cooled a bit as February has progressed. While still contributing solid numbers — about 13.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game — fluctuations in shooting efficiency and game‑to‑game production have kept him from climbing higher in Rookie Ladder rankings, and some recent struggles and missed opportunities have tempered expectations compared with earlier excitement.

Stock Up: Kon Knueppel

Dec 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots a three over Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel has been one of the most consistent rookie scorers this season, anchoring the Charlotte Hornets’ offense with nearly 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game and shooting efficiently, including strong three‑point production that ranks among the league’s leaders at his position.

His confidence and scoring prowess have steadily boosted his rookie stock as he continues to log heavy minutes and high usage, making him a focal point of the Hornets’ rotation and a top candidate in rookie discussions.

Stock Down: Derik Queen

Jan 31, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Derik Queen’s rookie stock has also seen ups and downs. Though he’s capable of impactful all‑around lines — averaging roughly 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season — inconsistency and occasional dips in usage have slowed his ascent compared with the top rookies.

Despite flashes of brilliance, including strong overall contributions in multiple categories, his stock has not climbed as sharply as some of his classmates.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News