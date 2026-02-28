Kon Knueppel Rises High in Latest NBA Fantasy Basketball Rookie Stock Watch

The 2025 NBA Draft has shaped up to be very good thus far this season. Cooper Flagg has risen to be the cream of the crop, while Kon Knueppel leads Rookie of the Year odds, and Tre Johnson puts on a clinic for the Washington Wizards. However, other players have not yet put on anything overly amazing. As we are 75% through the NBA season, here is how the stock has been trending for these rookies.

Cooper Flagg - Very High

Even with time missed and still just 19 years old, Flagg has risen to be the PG10 in fantasy basketball and is really a versatile player, being listed for three unique positions. As the teenager grows, he will become one of the NBA's best players.

Dylan Harper - Low

The 2nd overall pick has lacked to show anything amazing this year. This is partly because DeAron Fox and Stephon Castle command their own productive minutes, leaving Harper to play 22 minutes per game. His PER is 12.4, below the 15.0 average. In due time, Harper should be better, but he is a dynasty stash more than a startable item.

VJ Edgecombe - Neutral

Edgecombe has pretty much played to be as advertised. He is often the third option for the 76ers, but he has produced when asked. Despite a minor beef with Tyrese Maxey, the rookie has a PER of 17.0 and is the SG10 in 76ers' third option

Kon Knueppel - High

The Hornets allegedly drafted Knueppel based on analytics, and it has paid off. As of Feb 27, Knueppel is the betting favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors amid Cooper Flagg's injury. He is the SG6 in fantasy basketball and has 206 three-pointers made through 59 games.

Ace Bailey - Neutral

Bailey was drafted for upside more than anything. He was great at Rutgers, but his ceiling is so much higher. As Bailey grows into his final form, he may be a force in another couple of years. As for now, he is not overly viable, but he is definitely a rostered item. Bailey's PER is just 11.3, and he is the SF32 in fantasy basketball over 52 games.

Tre Johnson - Neutral

Johnson has been solid but has lacked playing time, active for only 45 games. The Wizards do aim to make him a face of the franchise in due time. For now, his PER is 11.0, and he is outside the top-40 power forwards. He is still 19 years old, so give him time as a dynasty stash.

Jeremiah Fears - Neutral

Another 19-year-old, Fears has been good, but will become much better in the coming years. He averages 25 minutes per game with 13.1 points and usingscoring, 25% of the team's possessions. The Pelicans do not shy away from using their rookie, and he is a bench item as the SG21.

Egor Demin - Down

Demin has been up and down, but he was drafted for his sharp-shooting ability, and he has provided that. Demin is shooting 39% from three-point range. His downside is that his total field goal percentage is also 39%. Demin is only the PG31 in fantasy basketball and is not much of a start for the time being.

Collin Murray-Boyles - High

The product of South Carolina may be injured, but when healthy, he has been a vital piece to the Raptors' current five-seed standing. He is averaging 8 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 1 block per game. Despite playing only 47 games and starting just 22, he will remain a starter for much of his future with this team, and that will go a long way.

Khaman Malauch - Very Low

Malauch was assigned to the Suns G-League team on Friday. He has only played 26 games for the team and averages 5 minutes per game. With a 2.6 PER, Malauch does not look good.

Cedric Coward - High

The Grizzlies seemed to get a great pick in the lottery with Coward. His PER is a solid 15.8 with 13.3 points per game. Despite playing only 48 games, Coward is the SF31. He has continued upside as a core pick.

Noa Essengue - Low

Unfortunately, Essengue has missed all but two games of 2025-26 due to a shoulder injury. Until he sees the basketball court, he is highly risky in fantasy basketball.

Derik Queen - High

Queen has looked every bit the part and at his young age, his ceiling is going to be so very high over the next few years. Queen has a PER of 17.3, with 12 points and 7 rebounds per game. As a rookie, he is the PF14 in fantasy basketball and will be going nowhere.

Carter Bryant - Low

The Spurs have shied away from using their rookies in any big way. They really do not have to, having just gone undefeated in February. Bryant had 48 games and zero starts. His PER is 3.5, and his stat line is 3 points and 2 rebounds per game over 9 minutes.

Thomas Sorber - Very Low

Sorber may work out in the very long run, but Sorber is injured, has not played, and will not return until his expected date in October of 2026.

Yang Hansen - Low

The rookie from China has done nothing this season. He has one start on 35 active games. His PER is 2.0, and despite a 20% usage rate, he does little on the court. Until the coaches promote him, Hansen offers nothing.

Walter Clayton Jr. - Moderate

Clayton Jr. has had an unfortunate rookie season, but it is not one to disgust at quite yet. He has dealt with injury and a trade to the Grizzlies. When active for Memphis, Clayton Jr. does have a 21% usage rate, averaging 9 points and 5 assists per game. In 2026-27, he may rise even further.

Nolan Traore - Rising

The Nets frenchman as risen in the second half of this season. He now has 14 starts, all in his last 14 games. Traore then has double-digit points in seven of those games. He is a player to keep an eye on as the young talent is raw, and once he fills out, his ceiling skyrockets.

Kasparas Jakucionis - Moderate

Jakucionis has battled a tough depth chart, but he earns his way to the court. He averages 17 minutes per game with a stellar 59% true shooting percentage. However, until Norman Powell, Tyler Herro, and Davion Mitchell pave a path, Jakucionis is stuck as a sub-20 minute backup.

