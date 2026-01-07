LeBron James, Luke Kornet, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Spurs vs. Lakers

One of the final games on the Wedensday slate of NBA Games features the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup.

Stephon Castle Over 11.5 Rebounds+Assists

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots in front of New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Stephon Castle has been finding ways to impact the game outside of scoring ever since he came into the NBA. He has especially shown this playstyle of his as of late. In Castle’s last three games, he has covered the over on his 11.5 rebounds+assists line every single time. The Spurs have also played the Lakers twice this seasons, and in both games Castle had over 12 assists and rebounds.

LeBron James Over 12.5 Rebounds+Assists

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Counting on LeBron to have a big scoring night on a back–to–back is a big ask, but at the age of 41, he still should be able to help playmake and grab boards. In his last three games he played he has covered the over on his 12.5 combined rebound and assist line. Also in the lone game he played against the Spurs this season, he combined for 23 rebounds and assists.

Marcus Smart Over 9.5 Points

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart, after a couple of seasons derailed much due to injury, has been a great veteran addition for the Lakers. His same defensive tenacity is seen on a night-to-night basis, and he has been solid offensively for Los Angeles in stretches.

In Smart’s last three games, he has had over 9.5 points twice. Smart can hit a heater and change the outlook of a game with his streaky scoring on occasion. This was seen in a game against San Antonio earlier this season, where he had 26 points. Smart also had 17 points in the other game the Lakers played against the Spurs this season. With this and Smart’s recent scoring, his over on his 9.5 point total is a great play.

Luke Kornet Over 15.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jan 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs center/forward Luke Kornet (7) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Luke Kornet has been a great addition for the Spurs. His play fits well beside every San Antonio player when he is on the court. In his last three games, he has covered the over on his 15.5 pts+rebs+asts line twice.

The one time Kornet played the Lakers this season, he had a combined total of 19 rebounds, assists, and points. Going against the Lakers, who are allowing the fourth-most points in the paint per game in their last three games, Kornet should thrive in this matchup and cover the over on this prop.

Keldon Johnson Over 12.5 Points

Dec 31, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates in the first half against the New York Knicks in the first half fat Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Keldon Johnson has been a great offensive contributor for the Spurs this season. In his last three games, he has covered the over on his Wedensday night scoring prop of 12.5 points twice. Against the Lakers, in the two games he has played against them, he had 17 and 12 points. Johnson should find a way to score 13 points against a Lakers team that has struggled defensively at times this year.

