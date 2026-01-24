NBA DFS Picks for January 24th Feature High-Value in Naji Marshall, Neemias Queta

Everyday is a great day to make some money. It is not a guarnatee in our world, but we can try our best. That comes in the form of NBA DFS. I will crunch the numbers, and you shall reach victory. Last night, we probably had our best slate of the year, having four of five players well-exceed 5x, and the last one reaching over 4.5x. Shoutout to Collin Gillespie, Saddiq Bey, and Dylan Cardwell. Lets now build a streak with these five great picks.

Keyonte George, PG/SG (UTA) — $8,800 (FanDuel) | $8,400 (DraftKings)

Year 3 Keyonte George is an All-Star and the Most Improved Player



Career Highs in👇🏼

PPG (24.4)

RPG (4)

APG (6.7)

SPG (1.0)

FG% (45.9)

3P% (37.6)

FT% (90)



Everything’s elevated, including the confidence, he became the go-to option and took his game to a whole different tier pic.twitter.com/yyjbG7lmgd — RCsWorld (@RCsWrld) January 21, 2026

Few NBA players are on the run that George is. He has 43+ fantasy points in each of his last four games. This includes three games of 29+ points scored, topped by (43) back on Tuesday against the Timberwolves. Tonight, George gets a Heat team that is 28th versus Point Guards. He also works to a team-best (27.2%) Usage Rate.

Brice Sensabaugh, SF/SG (UTA) — $5,300 (FanDuel) | $5,700 (DraftKings)

It is not everyday that we stack Jazz players, but math is math, and it makes a ton of sense. Recently, Sensabaugh is playing to much higher output. On the season, he is averaging about (19) Minutes per Game. Sensabaugh is consistently now playing to nearly (30) Minutes per Game over the last month.

In this last month, Sensabaugh has is also now averaging in the high-20's of fantasy points per game. This is very comfortably reaching 5x of salary, and would hit 5x of this salary. The Heat are also 24th versus Small Forwards and 18th versus Shooting Guards. As for Sensabuagh's involvement, he plays to a nice (21.6%) Usage Rate.

Naji Marshall, SF/PF (DAL) — $7,200 (FanDuel) | $6,800 (DraftKings)

Another red-hot NBA player is Marshall. He has played to 32+ minutes in four of his last six games. In that time, Marshall has 43+ fantasy points in three games. He also has no less than (31) in that same span. The Mavericks continue to roll with his hot-hand, now playing as a higher-usage player than average. This is less statistical, and more vibes-driven. Fact of the matter is — Marshall is hot, and they will keep using him in that fashion. Nonetheless, he does ring as a high-value play in my own formula.

Jalen Smith, C/PF (CHI) | $5,800 (FanDuel) | $6,100 (DraftKings)

On the year, Smith is playing to about (19) Minutes per Game. As of recent, Smith is now playing to about (30) Minutes per Game. On January 18th, Smith started his fifth game of the year and he provided a double-double. He then followed up that game with an 10-9 stat-line and a 17-4 stat-line. He should continue to roll with this increased valuation by the coaching staff.

Statistically speaking, Smith is averaging about 25% more fantasy points in this recent uptick. That put him to about 5x of this current salary. The Celtics do sit in the top 1/3rd of defenses versus this position. Nonetheless, I like the value at cost. Smith is an elite defensive weapon with a 35.5% Block Rate, and that shall be a metric less-commonly noticed when viewing basic defense versus position metrics.

Neemias Queta, C (BOS) — $5,400 (FanDuel) | $5,800 (DraftKings)

If there was one single must-play players in this slate, I find it to be Queta. He is averaging over 5x of this salary. Queta is also averaging above that, of recent, with about (30) fantasy points per game, or a 10% increase in his season-long output.

Defensively, the Bulls are 26th versus Centers. Queta, himself, is a defensive beast with a 44.7% Block Rate. Expect Queta and Smith to exchange blocks in the paint.

