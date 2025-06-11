NBA Finals, Game 3: Fantasy Sports O.G. Games Out a Fascinating Nailbiter
Game 1: A shocker.
Game 2: A blowout.
Game 3: A convincing win. But for who?
Read on. Because we know.
Goin’ Back to Indiana
They say that a seven-game series doesn’t officially begin until one of the teams manages a road dub. That being the case, the NBA Finals kicked off on the quick, when the Indianapolis Pacers pulled off a last-gasp 111-110 upset over the Oklahoma City Thunder in last Thursday’s opener.
Different story for Sunday’s Game 2, when OKC evened things up on their home court, 123-107, a score that doesn’t indicate West champ’s level of domination.
Game 3 tips tonight at 8:30 ET, and this rumble is as crucial as it gets. An Indy upset—they’re currently +180 home dogs—would put OKC in a position in which they’d be forced to win the two remaining games at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, while a Thunder W would give them back home court advantage.
Should be a good one. But if you’re not able to watch the game, we have you covered.
Because we already know who won.
The Algos Have Spoken
Strat-O-Matic, the O.G. of fantasy sports, gamed out Game 3, and if their algorithms are on point, it’ll be a tight one.
First Quarter
The 2024-25 MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came out and did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander things, going on a personal 8-0 scoring run to start the game.
Lu Dort picked up a couple of early fouls, but defensive wiz Alex Caruso subbed in and had Dort's back, twice ripping off Tyrese Haliburton, and draining a pair of treys, including one at the buzzer to give OKC a 40-22 lead at the end of the frame.
Second Quarter
The Pacers faithful wasn’t fazed, smashing the decibel meter as Pascal Siakam went bonkers, posting a ten-point, six-board quarter. Obi Toppin contributed seven points off the bench, while Haliburton dished out four dimes.
Caruso hit two more treys, and SGA put up another eight points; nonetheless Indy won the quarter, 31-17, yet headed to the locker room down 57-53
Third Quarter
This 12 minutes wasn’t exactly loaded with defense, as the teams combined for 61 points. During the final three minutes, SGA and Spicy P exchanged scores, with Siakam’s logo three at the buzzer pulling the Pacers back within five, 88-83
Fourth Quarter
Welcome to The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Show, y’all.
The MVP showed why he was, y’know, the MVP, scoring or assisting on all but five of OKC’s field goals in the quarter. Myles Turner hit a corner three with two minutes left, cutting the lead to three, but Caruso, of all people, threw down an SGA alley-oop with 29 ticks left to seal the deal, giving the Thunder a 116-108 wire-to-wire win and a 2-1 series lead.
The teams reconvene on Friday at 8:30 ET for contest that could put the Thunder on the cusp of bringing home the hardware.
At least according to Strat-O-Matic.