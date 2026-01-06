The NBA Trade Deadline is creeping up on us and as we see on a yearly basis, the NBA Trade Market can be a madehouse. Many players look like they are on the way out, including Trae Young and Jonathan Kuminga. Another player that may go is Lauri Markkanen. Today, we will mock a trade scenario that could well play out in a perfect storm. Please remember, this is a mock trade and lacks any real credibility.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Lauri Markkanen is playing like such an All-Star this season, it's not even funny



Here are all of his made field goals last night



He was dominant in the paint. The Warriors didn't have a great answer early on pic.twitter.com/uvsP8XSEfl — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) January 4, 2026

Before we get to the fun part, we must weigh the impact of a Markkanen trade.

Markkanen is a key player on the Jazz. He is 2nd in Usage Rate and 1st in %Points. By losing him, they pivot off of his contract and look to flexibility for the future. Who this would benefit would be rookie, Ace Bailey, and Kyle Filipowski as the new core big-man. If he can get healthy, Walker Kessler also trends very highly. Essentially, every Jazz player may see a volume increase.

In this trade, Markkanen will become a San Antonio Spur. They could use a big-man to pair with Victor Wembanyama, and Markkanen would do it well. His volume may dip from his current load but, one a better team, he may be a better Fantasy Basketball asset. Time would tell, but the move in quite lateral.

Mock Trade Details

Spurs Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz Receive: 2 Future 1st Round Picks, Keldon Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan

Why the Spurs Say Yes?

The Spurs are in a position perfect for a gamble. They are plenty good to compete for an NBA Title already. The one thing that they are missing is a key big-man to compliment Wembanyama. In this deal, they get it.

By making this trade, the Spurs also fend off expiring contracts in Olynyk and Sochan. This bodes well for their future as they can make a run now, and the expiring contracts do little for their title-winning window. Teams with expiring contracts can make these moves, and the Spurs do it.

Why the Jazz Say Yes?

The Jazz are not setup to win an NBA Title anytime soon. That means that a rebuild needs to continue progressing. To do that, the Jazz ought to sell off long-term commitments for short-term ones. Markkanen will not make-or-break the future of this team. By sending him away, and taking on expiring contracts, they free up flexibility going forward. This team needs picks and cap space to use into 2026. This does that, and benefits both sides in the process.

Every NBA player with a 25%+ chance to be traded before the deadline, per Kalshi:



89% — Trae Young

82% — Jonathan Kuminga

70% — CJ McCollum

48% — Anthony Davis

45% — Michael Porter Jr.

45% — Kyle Kuzma

45% — Chris Paul

43% — Zach LaVine

41% — Klay Thompson

34% — RJ Barrett

27% —… pic.twitter.com/dIanIflbbf — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) January 6, 2026

Current Trade Likelihood: Per Kalshi, Lauri Markkanen has a 18% chance of being traded by the deadline.

