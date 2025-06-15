Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Cam Ward (Pick 1.07)
It's always really tricky figuring out when to select a quarterback in a rookie dynasty draft. Typically, the position is overdrafted in fantasy as it is in real life.
Overdrafting quarterbacks makes a lot more sense in real life. NFL teams aren't winning anything without a franchise signal-caller, so the position is really important.
It's not as crucial, though, to winning a fantasy football title. Waiting on drafting a quarterback is one of my favorite pieces of advice for fantasy managers in redraft leagues.
Dynasty formats are a different animal. It's not necessary to draft one at No. 1 overall, but it's surprising if the top signal-callers last through the first round.
So, we're going to do something a little different in this edition of my rookie mock draft series. I don't necessarily recommend drafting the top quarterback at No. 7 overall. But if it's a position of need, it's something fantasy managers should consider.
And since this is technically a mock draft and not a draft ranking series, let's go with Tenneessee Titans quarterback at No. 7.
Picks 1.07: QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Quarterback was not the strength of the 2025 NFL Draft class. For that reason, it's easy to assume that Ward isn't a quarterback dynasty managers should want as an anchor at the top of their lineups.
But unlike the 2022 NFL Draft, which was a weak quarterback class that in retrospect probably shouldn't have had a first-round QB (the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall that year), there was little doubt once the draft process really started that Ward was "the guy" to take at the top.
"Gunslinger with good size, a big arm and the mobility to help out his offensive line. Ward can read the full field and operates with average decision-making and processing quickness," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "Like a shortstop, he rips sidearm rockets that fit into tight windows on all three levels, but his delivery and mechanics cause inconsistencies with placement and accuracy.
"With a patient plan and a nurturing offensive coordinator who can accentuate his physical tools while regulating the feast-or-famine elements of his play, Ward could become a good NFL starter inside of his first contract."
The Titans aren't necessarily known for their patience. Since the end of the Jeff Fisher era in 2010, Tennessee has moved on from a head coach within three years or less three times. The Titans also parted ways with Mike Vrabel following his first two losing season after he led the team to three consecutive playoff berths.
But the Titans have offensive-minded head coach Brian Callahan at the helm entering his second season. A distant branch from the Sean McVay coaching tree, having coached under former McVay assistant and Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, there's considerable optimism around Callahan.
The Titans have surrounded Ward with veteran playmakers and offensive linemen this offseason. Wide receivers Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett will make up the top of the receiving corps while veteran running back Tony Pollard will return as the starter in the backfield.
Despite terrible quarterback play, Pollard and Ridley each had 1,000 yards last season. But outside of those two, the Titans playmakers did little to help their signal-callers.
The Titans hope Lockett and Jefferson can have a positive impact on Ward. For good measure, Tennessee added left tackle Dan Moore and right gurad Kevin Zeitler in free agency as well.
Fantasy managers shouldn't expect a rookie year from Ward like what Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels experienced last season. It could be much closer to Caleb Williams.
But Ward's talent and the pieces the team are assembling makes him an intriguing option in dynasty formats. Depending on how training camp goes for Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Ward might be the clear-cut top dynasty choice behind center.
He isn't the No. 7 prospect. But if he's clearly the best quarterback as he was in the real draft, he's not going to last much past the seventh overall selection.