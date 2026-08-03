Swaim's Printable 2026 Half-PPR Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Must-Haves, Avoids, Tiers, and Rankings

As the calendar turns to August, it's here. Those long spring and summer months of waiting are over. Training camps have started across most of the NFL.

Fantasy football is back.

As I started in this industry in 2019 with FanDuel, I set out on a mission to stop the groupthink in fantasy sports. So many are afraid to be wrong that they're afraid to be different.

As you'll notice from my rankings below, I'm not afraid to buck the trend. I'm going to be wrong. I'm going to be right. Over the course of the next few months at Fantasy On SI, you'll read why I like or don't like some of these players, but for now, you're probably just here because it's draft day. You need some help. You're in a standard or half-PPR format, where these "cheat sheet" options are much slimmer.

Don't worry, I've got you. Here are my 2026 fantasy football rankings for sub-PPR formats. I'll link the big kahuna first, and we'll go section by section afterward.

Swaim's 2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Rankings

Quarterback

1. Josh Allen, BUF



2. Joe Burrow, CIN



3. Jayden Daniels, WAS



4. Justin Herbert, LAC



5. Lamar Jackson, BAL



6. Caleb Williams, CHI



7. Jalen Hurts, PHI



8. Dak Prescott, DAL



9. Kyler Murray, MIN



10. Patrick Mahomes II, KC



11. Malik Willis, MIA



12. Drake Maye, NE



13. Jaxson Dart, NYG



14. Jordan Love, GB



15. Bo Nix, DEN



16. C.J. Stroud, HOU



17. Cam Ward, TEN



18. Trevor Lawrence, JAC



19. Cam Ward, TEN



20. Baker Mayfield, TB



21. Matthew Stafford, LAR



22. Jared Goff, DET



23. Sam Darnold, SEA



24. Brock Purdy, SF



25. Tyler Shough, NO

Quarterback is always going to be a low-risk, standard position with a few bright surprises -- like Drake Maye a year ago.

In 2026, I'm out on Maye even as he's got a shiny new toy, A.J. Brown. At his current average draft position (ADP), you're paying for what was the high end of his final ranking (QB2) rather than high-end separation from the tier he belongs in. My aggressive ranking is to make a point.

If I've got a "love" in 2026, it's Justin Herbert in a Mike McDaniel-led offense. Herbert was second in rushing yards among QBs a year ago, and we saw Tua Tagovailoa post two top-15 fantasy seasons under McDaniel in Miami. One of the league's best deep passers could do significant damage to their schedule.

Running Backs

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET



2. Bijan Robinson, ATL



3. James Cook III, BUF



4. Chase Brown, CIN



5. Ashton Jeanty, LV



6. Kenneth Walker III, KC



7. Jonathan Taylor, IND



8. Omarion Hampton, LAC



9. Saquon Barkley, PHI



10. Derrick Henry, BAL



11. De'Von Achane, MIA



12. Quinshon Judkins, CLE



13. Jeremiyah Love, ARI



14. Javonte Williams, DAL



15. Josh Jacobs, GB



16. Christian McCaffrey, SF



17. Cam Skattebo, NYG



18. D'Andre Swift, CHI



19. Jadarian Price, SEA



20. Breece Hall, NYJ



21. Kyren Williams, LAR



22. David Montgomery, HOU



23. Bucky Irving, TB



24. Travis Etienne Jr., NO



25. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE



26. Tony Pollard, TEN



27. Rachaad White, WAS



28. Jaylen Warren, PIT



29. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC



30. Jonathon Brooks, CAR



31. RJ Harvey, DEN



32. Jordan Mason, MIN



33. Kyle Monangai, CHI



34. Kenny Gainwell, TB



35. TreVeyon Henderson, NE



36. Blake Corum, LAR



37. Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG



38. Tyler Allgeier, ARI



39. Rico Dowdle, PIT



40. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN



41. Alvin Kamara, NO



42. Woody Marks, HOU



43. Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAC



44. Chuba Hubbard, CAR



45. Isiah Pacheco, DET



46. Zach Charbonnet, SEA



47. Ray Davis, BUF



48. Dylan Sampson, CLE



49. Tyjae Spears, TEN



50. Jonah Coleman, DEN



51. Brian Robinson Jr., ATL



52. J.K. Dobbins, DEN



53. Emmett Johnson, KC



54. Kaytron Allen, WAS



55. Braelon Allen, NYJ



56. DJ Giddens, IND



57. Tank Bigsby, PHI



58. Nicholas Singleton, TEN



59. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS



60. Samaje Perine, CIN



61. LeQuint Allen Jr., JAC



62. Emanuel Wilson, SEA



63. Kimani Vidal, LAC



64. Mike Washington Jr., LV



65. Jaydon Blue, DAL

I'm "Team Gibbs" over "Team Bijan" when marrying the idea that Detroit has one of the easiest schedules in the league with the fact that Robinson, an outstanding player, could be marred -- and even excluded from late-season games -- by Atlanta's horrible quarterback situation and Kevin Stefanski.

Quinshon Judkins is a "flag plant" spot for me in 2026. He has access to a three-down role in a Browns offense that, if Shedeur Sanders is at the helm, might not be as bad as perception for fantasy football. He seems to have no limitations from last year's late injury, and Cleveland has revamped their offensive line and wide receiving rooms with two consecutive elite drafts at all positions.

I'm trusting the data on Christian McCaffrey. If a player averaged under 5.0 fantasy points two different years in a row, we'd call them undraftable. "CMC" has two full samples of seasons following ones where he touched the rock at least 350 times, and he was an unusable, injured bust in both. Last year? An NFL-high 450 touches when including the postseason!

If you're right and defy the trend...you got a top-five running back in the top five. Congrats? They're already dropping like flies at 49ers training camp, too.

Wide Receivers

1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN



2. Puka Nacua, LAR



3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA



4. Justin Jefferson, MIN



5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET



6. A.J. Brown, NE



7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL



8. Nico Collins, HOU



9. DeVonta Smith, PHI



10. George Pickens, DAL



11. Tee Higgins, CIN



12. Malik Nabers, NYG



13. Terry McLaurin, WAS



14. Zay Flowers, BAL



15. Drake London, ATL



16. Emeka Egbuka, TB



17. Jaylen Waddle, DEN



18. Chris Olave, NO



19. Rashee Rice, KC



20. Rome Odunze, CHI



21. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR



22. Garrett Wilson, NYJ



23. Carnell Tate, TEN



24. Luther Burden III, CHI



25. DJ Moore, BUF



26. Christian Watson, GB



27. Makai Lemon, PHI



28. DK Metcalf, PIT



29. Davante Adams, LAR



30. Michael Wilson, ARI



31. Jordyn Tyson, NO



32. Jakobi Meyers, JAC



33. Ladd McConkey, LAC



34. Jameson Williams, DET



35. Parker Washington, JAC



36. Jayden Reed, GB



37. Courtland Sutton, DEN



38. Jordan Addison, MIN



39. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI



40. Alec Pierce, IND



41. Matthew Golden, GB



42. Josh Downs, IND



43. Chris Godwin Jr., TB



44. Jayden Higgins, HOU



45. Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN



46. Mike Evans, SF



47. Michael Pittman Jr., PIT



48. Xavier Worthy, KC



49. Jalen McMillan, TB



50. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC



51. Jalen Nailor, LV



52. Romeo Doubs, NE



53. Jalen Coker, CAR



54. Khalil Shakir, BUF



55. Denzel Boston, CLE



56. Tre' Harris, LAC



57. Malik Washington, MIA



58. Jerry Jeudy, CLE



59. Tre Tucker, LV



60. Calvin Ridley, TEN



61. KC Concepcion, CLE



62. Quentin Johnston, LAC



63. Travis Hunter, JAC



64. Jalen Tolbert, MIA



65. Tank Dell, HOU



66. Rashid Shaheed, SEA



67. Darnell Mooney, NYG



68. Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ



69. Deebo Samuel Sr., SF



70. Jauan Jennings, MIN



71. Tutu Atwell, MIA



72. Hollywood Brown, PHI



73. Treylon Burks, WAS



74. Jaylin Noel, HOU



75. Kayshon Boutte, NE



76. Christian Kirk, SF



77. Stefon Diggs, FA



78. Antonio Williams, WAS



79. Ted Hurst III, TB



80. Jahan Dotson, ATL



81. Troy Franklin, DEN



82. Xavier Legette, CAR



83. Chris Bell, MIA



84. Keon Coleman, BUF



85. Dontayvion Wicks, PHI

I'm probably most standard at the top with this positional group -- though Justin Jefferson is a favorite of mine. He's never had an "elite" quarterback, and Kyler Murray sustained a WR9 season for DeAndre Hopkins in the one healthy year they had together. Carson Wentz is still here if Murray goes down, as well.

Terry McLaurin seems like an obvious "buy", right? He's yet to turn 31 with basically no established competition for targets. The upside if Jayden Daniels stays healthy? Enormous. Even if he doesn't, McLaurin posted 10.4 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in half-PPR with Mariota and Josh Johnson in the final six games of 2025.

One of the appeals of going for Justin Herbert is that the Chargers' group of pass-catchers is a mess. I'm well behind consensus on Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston because there are so many other options. Tre' Harris had one of the most productive college seasons ever in 2024 and seems to be showing up at camp. Both Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku are solid. Omarion Hampton will also handle receiver duties. This is feeling very "Bills" very quickly.

Tight Ends

1. Brock Bowers, LV



2. Trey McBride, ARI



3. Tyler Warren, IND



4. Colston Loveland, CHI



5. Tucker Kraft, GB



6. Sam LaPorta, DET



7. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE



8. George Kittle, SF



9. Isaiah Likely, NYG



10. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL



11. Mark Andrews, BAL



12. Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ



13. Dallas Goedert, PHI



14. Gunnar Helm, TEN



15. Jake Ferguson, DAL



16. Travis Kelce, KC



17. Oronde Gadsden II, LAC



18. Greg Dulcich, WAS



19. Terrance Ferguson, LAR



20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF



21. Brenton Strange, JAC



22. Chig Okonkwo, NE



23. T.J. Hockenson, MIN



24. Cade Otton, TB



25. Hunter Henry, HOU

Tyler Warren.

The upside to explode a tight end -- for someone who was a first-round pick and averaged 10.7 FPPG in full games with Daniel Jones last year -- is the chance to lead your team in targets. Michael Pittman Jr. is gone, Alec Pierce is battling an injury, and Jonathan Taylor's MVP-level season will be hard to duplicate just on the basis of Taylor having missed 16 total games in three years prior to 2025. Warren could have a monstrous year as a short-area target for Jones.

I'm largely on board with "Brock Bowers could nuke fantasy" in a receiver-devoid Raiders offense, too.

Two tight ends I'm bearish on are Colston Loveland, who I think is being drafted at his ceiling while baking in an All-Pro sort of leap, and Dalton Kincaid, whose per-route efficiency doesn't mean much when we have a multi-year sample that this identical Bills tight end room will cap his snap rate to 60% at a maximum.