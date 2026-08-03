Swaim's Printable 2026 Half-PPR Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Must-Haves, Avoids, Tiers, and Rankings
As the calendar turns to August, it's here. Those long spring and summer months of waiting are over. Training camps have started across most of the NFL.
Fantasy football is back.
As I started in this industry in 2019 with FanDuel, I set out on a mission to stop the groupthink in fantasy sports. So many are afraid to be wrong that they're afraid to be different.
As you'll notice from my rankings below, I'm not afraid to buck the trend. I'm going to be wrong. I'm going to be right. Over the course of the next few months at Fantasy On SI, you'll read why I like or don't like some of these players, but for now, you're probably just here because it's draft day. You need some help. You're in a standard or half-PPR format, where these "cheat sheet" options are much slimmer.
Don't worry, I've got you. Here are my 2026 fantasy football rankings for sub-PPR formats. I'll link the big kahuna first, and we'll go section by section afterward.
Print the 2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Cheat Sheet HERE
Swaim's 2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Rankings
Quarterback
1. Josh Allen, BUF
2. Joe Burrow, CIN
3. Jayden Daniels, WAS
4. Justin Herbert, LAC
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL
6. Caleb Williams, CHI
7. Jalen Hurts, PHI
8. Dak Prescott, DAL
9. Kyler Murray, MIN
10. Patrick Mahomes II, KC
11. Malik Willis, MIA
12. Drake Maye, NE
13. Jaxson Dart, NYG
14. Jordan Love, GB
15. Bo Nix, DEN
16. C.J. Stroud, HOU
17. Cam Ward, TEN
18. Trevor Lawrence, JAC
19. Cam Ward, TEN
20. Baker Mayfield, TB
21. Matthew Stafford, LAR
22. Jared Goff, DET
23. Sam Darnold, SEA
24. Brock Purdy, SF
25. Tyler Shough, NO
Quarterback is always going to be a low-risk, standard position with a few bright surprises -- like Drake Maye a year ago.
In 2026, I'm out on Maye even as he's got a shiny new toy, A.J. Brown. At his current average draft position (ADP), you're paying for what was the high end of his final ranking (QB2) rather than high-end separation from the tier he belongs in. My aggressive ranking is to make a point.
If I've got a "love" in 2026, it's Justin Herbert in a Mike McDaniel-led offense. Herbert was second in rushing yards among QBs a year ago, and we saw Tua Tagovailoa post two top-15 fantasy seasons under McDaniel in Miami. One of the league's best deep passers could do significant damage to their schedule.
Running Backs
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL
3. James Cook III, BUF
4. Chase Brown, CIN
5. Ashton Jeanty, LV
6. Kenneth Walker III, KC
7. Jonathan Taylor, IND
8. Omarion Hampton, LAC
9. Saquon Barkley, PHI
10. Derrick Henry, BAL
11. De'Von Achane, MIA
12. Quinshon Judkins, CLE
13. Jeremiyah Love, ARI
14. Javonte Williams, DAL
15. Josh Jacobs, GB
16. Christian McCaffrey, SF
17. Cam Skattebo, NYG
18. D'Andre Swift, CHI
19. Jadarian Price, SEA
20. Breece Hall, NYJ
21. Kyren Williams, LAR
22. David Montgomery, HOU
23. Bucky Irving, TB
24. Travis Etienne Jr., NO
25. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
26. Tony Pollard, TEN
27. Rachaad White, WAS
28. Jaylen Warren, PIT
29. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC
30. Jonathon Brooks, CAR
31. RJ Harvey, DEN
32. Jordan Mason, MIN
33. Kyle Monangai, CHI
34. Kenny Gainwell, TB
35. TreVeyon Henderson, NE
36. Blake Corum, LAR
37. Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG
38. Tyler Allgeier, ARI
39. Rico Dowdle, PIT
40. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN
41. Alvin Kamara, NO
42. Woody Marks, HOU
43. Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAC
44. Chuba Hubbard, CAR
45. Isiah Pacheco, DET
46. Zach Charbonnet, SEA
47. Ray Davis, BUF
48. Dylan Sampson, CLE
49. Tyjae Spears, TEN
50. Jonah Coleman, DEN
51. Brian Robinson Jr., ATL
52. J.K. Dobbins, DEN
53. Emmett Johnson, KC
54. Kaytron Allen, WAS
55. Braelon Allen, NYJ
56. DJ Giddens, IND
57. Tank Bigsby, PHI
58. Nicholas Singleton, TEN
59. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS
60. Samaje Perine, CIN
61. LeQuint Allen Jr., JAC
62. Emanuel Wilson, SEA
63. Kimani Vidal, LAC
64. Mike Washington Jr., LV
65. Jaydon Blue, DAL
I'm "Team Gibbs" over "Team Bijan" when marrying the idea that Detroit has one of the easiest schedules in the league with the fact that Robinson, an outstanding player, could be marred -- and even excluded from late-season games -- by Atlanta's horrible quarterback situation and Kevin Stefanski.
Quinshon Judkins is a "flag plant" spot for me in 2026. He has access to a three-down role in a Browns offense that, if Shedeur Sanders is at the helm, might not be as bad as perception for fantasy football. He seems to have no limitations from last year's late injury, and Cleveland has revamped their offensive line and wide receiving rooms with two consecutive elite drafts at all positions.
I'm trusting the data on Christian McCaffrey. If a player averaged under 5.0 fantasy points two different years in a row, we'd call them undraftable. "CMC" has two full samples of seasons following ones where he touched the rock at least 350 times, and he was an unusable, injured bust in both. Last year? An NFL-high 450 touches when including the postseason!
If you're right and defy the trend...you got a top-five running back in the top five. Congrats? They're already dropping like flies at 49ers training camp, too.
Wide Receivers
1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
2. Puka Nacua, LAR
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA
4. Justin Jefferson, MIN
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
6. A.J. Brown, NE
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
8. Nico Collins, HOU
9. DeVonta Smith, PHI
10. George Pickens, DAL
11. Tee Higgins, CIN
12. Malik Nabers, NYG
13. Terry McLaurin, WAS
14. Zay Flowers, BAL
15. Drake London, ATL
16. Emeka Egbuka, TB
17. Jaylen Waddle, DEN
18. Chris Olave, NO
19. Rashee Rice, KC
20. Rome Odunze, CHI
21. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR
22. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
23. Carnell Tate, TEN
24. Luther Burden III, CHI
25. DJ Moore, BUF
26. Christian Watson, GB
27. Makai Lemon, PHI
28. DK Metcalf, PIT
29. Davante Adams, LAR
30. Michael Wilson, ARI
31. Jordyn Tyson, NO
32. Jakobi Meyers, JAC
33. Ladd McConkey, LAC
34. Jameson Williams, DET
35. Parker Washington, JAC
36. Jayden Reed, GB
37. Courtland Sutton, DEN
38. Jordan Addison, MIN
39. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI
40. Alec Pierce, IND
41. Matthew Golden, GB
42. Josh Downs, IND
43. Chris Godwin Jr., TB
44. Jayden Higgins, HOU
45. Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN
46. Mike Evans, SF
47. Michael Pittman Jr., PIT
48. Xavier Worthy, KC
49. Jalen McMillan, TB
50. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC
51. Jalen Nailor, LV
52. Romeo Doubs, NE
53. Jalen Coker, CAR
54. Khalil Shakir, BUF
55. Denzel Boston, CLE
56. Tre' Harris, LAC
57. Malik Washington, MIA
58. Jerry Jeudy, CLE
59. Tre Tucker, LV
60. Calvin Ridley, TEN
61. KC Concepcion, CLE
62. Quentin Johnston, LAC
63. Travis Hunter, JAC
64. Jalen Tolbert, MIA
65. Tank Dell, HOU
66. Rashid Shaheed, SEA
67. Darnell Mooney, NYG
68. Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ
69. Deebo Samuel Sr., SF
70. Jauan Jennings, MIN
71. Tutu Atwell, MIA
72. Hollywood Brown, PHI
73. Treylon Burks, WAS
74. Jaylin Noel, HOU
75. Kayshon Boutte, NE
76. Christian Kirk, SF
77. Stefon Diggs, FA
78. Antonio Williams, WAS
79. Ted Hurst III, TB
80. Jahan Dotson, ATL
81. Troy Franklin, DEN
82. Xavier Legette, CAR
83. Chris Bell, MIA
84. Keon Coleman, BUF
85. Dontayvion Wicks, PHI
I'm probably most standard at the top with this positional group -- though Justin Jefferson is a favorite of mine. He's never had an "elite" quarterback, and Kyler Murray sustained a WR9 season for DeAndre Hopkins in the one healthy year they had together. Carson Wentz is still here if Murray goes down, as well.
Terry McLaurin seems like an obvious "buy", right? He's yet to turn 31 with basically no established competition for targets. The upside if Jayden Daniels stays healthy? Enormous. Even if he doesn't, McLaurin posted 10.4 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in half-PPR with Mariota and Josh Johnson in the final six games of 2025.
One of the appeals of going for Justin Herbert is that the Chargers' group of pass-catchers is a mess. I'm well behind consensus on Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston because there are so many other options. Tre' Harris had one of the most productive college seasons ever in 2024 and seems to be showing up at camp. Both Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku are solid. Omarion Hampton will also handle receiver duties. This is feeling very "Bills" very quickly.
Tight Ends
1. Brock Bowers, LV
2. Trey McBride, ARI
3. Tyler Warren, IND
4. Colston Loveland, CHI
5. Tucker Kraft, GB
6. Sam LaPorta, DET
7. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE
8. George Kittle, SF
9. Isaiah Likely, NYG
10. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL
11. Mark Andrews, BAL
12. Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ
13. Dallas Goedert, PHI
14. Gunnar Helm, TEN
15. Jake Ferguson, DAL
16. Travis Kelce, KC
17. Oronde Gadsden II, LAC
18. Greg Dulcich, WAS
19. Terrance Ferguson, LAR
20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF
21. Brenton Strange, JAC
22. Chig Okonkwo, NE
23. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
24. Cade Otton, TB
25. Hunter Henry, HOU
Tyler Warren.
The upside to explode a tight end -- for someone who was a first-round pick and averaged 10.7 FPPG in full games with Daniel Jones last year -- is the chance to lead your team in targets. Michael Pittman Jr. is gone, Alec Pierce is battling an injury, and Jonathan Taylor's MVP-level season will be hard to duplicate just on the basis of Taylor having missed 16 total games in three years prior to 2025. Warren could have a monstrous year as a short-area target for Jones.
I'm largely on board with "Brock Bowers could nuke fantasy" in a receiver-devoid Raiders offense, too.
Two tight ends I'm bearish on are Colston Loveland, who I think is being drafted at his ceiling while baking in an All-Pro sort of leap, and Dalton Kincaid, whose per-route efficiency doesn't mean much when we have a multi-year sample that this identical Bills tight end room will cap his snap rate to 60% at a maximum.
Print the 2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Cheat Sheet HERE
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Austin is an experienced multisport analyst, having written for over five years for numberFire.com and FanDuel Research. He won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) award for 'Best Football Article'. Though usually watching sports or NFL Draft tape, Austin also enjoys spending time with his family, a good baked pasta dish, hitting the driving range, or sim racing.Follow ASwaim3