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Swaim's Printable 2026 Half-PPR Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Must-Haves, Avoids, Tiers, and Rankings

Here are Austin Swaim's top picks, players to target, players to avoid, and more for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Austin Swaim|
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) misses a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) misses a catch during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As the calendar turns to August, it's here. Those long spring and summer months of waiting are over. Training camps have started across most of the NFL.

Fantasy football is back.

As I started in this industry in 2019 with FanDuel, I set out on a mission to stop the groupthink in fantasy sports. So many are afraid to be wrong that they're afraid to be different.

As you'll notice from my rankings below, I'm not afraid to buck the trend. I'm going to be wrong. I'm going to be right. Over the course of the next few months at Fantasy On SI, you'll read why I like or don't like some of these players, but for now, you're probably just here because it's draft day. You need some help. You're in a standard or half-PPR format, where these "cheat sheet" options are much slimmer.

Don't worry, I've got you. Here are my 2026 fantasy football rankings for sub-PPR formats. I'll link the big kahuna first, and we'll go section by section afterward.

Print the 2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Cheat Sheet HERE

Swaim's 2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Rankings

Quarterback

1. Josh Allen, BUF

2. Joe Burrow, CIN

3. Jayden Daniels, WAS

4. Justin Herbert, LAC

5. Lamar Jackson, BAL

6. Caleb Williams, CHI

7. Jalen Hurts, PHI

8. Dak Prescott, DAL

9. Kyler Murray, MIN

10. Patrick Mahomes II, KC

11. Malik Willis, MIA

12. Drake Maye, NE

13. Jaxson Dart, NYG

14. Jordan Love, GB

15. Bo Nix, DEN

16. C.J. Stroud, HOU

17. Cam Ward, TEN

18. Trevor Lawrence, JAC

19. Cam Ward, TEN

20. Baker Mayfield, TB

21. Matthew Stafford, LAR

22. Jared Goff, DET

23. Sam Darnold, SEA

24. Brock Purdy, SF

25. Tyler Shough, NO

Quarterback is always going to be a low-risk, standard position with a few bright surprises -- like Drake Maye a year ago.

In 2026, I'm out on Maye even as he's got a shiny new toy, A.J. Brown. At his current average draft position (ADP), you're paying for what was the high end of his final ranking (QB2) rather than high-end separation from the tier he belongs in. My aggressive ranking is to make a point.

If I've got a "love" in 2026, it's Justin Herbert in a Mike McDaniel-led offense. Herbert was second in rushing yards among QBs a year ago, and we saw Tua Tagovailoa post two top-15 fantasy seasons under McDaniel in Miami. One of the league's best deep passers could do significant damage to their schedule.

Running Backs

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL

3. James Cook III, BUF

4. Chase Brown, CIN

5. Ashton Jeanty, LV

6. Kenneth Walker III, KC

7. Jonathan Taylor, IND

8. Omarion Hampton, LAC

9. Saquon Barkley, PHI

10. Derrick Henry, BAL

11. De'Von Achane, MIA

12. Quinshon Judkins, CLE

13. Jeremiyah Love, ARI

14. Javonte Williams, DAL

15. Josh Jacobs, GB

16. Christian McCaffrey, SF

17. Cam Skattebo, NYG

18. D'Andre Swift, CHI

19. Jadarian Price, SEA

20. Breece Hall, NYJ

21. Kyren Williams, LAR

22. David Montgomery, HOU

23. Bucky Irving, TB

24. Travis Etienne Jr., NO

25. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE

26. Tony Pollard, TEN

27. Rachaad White, WAS

28. Jaylen Warren, PIT

29. Bhayshul Tuten, JAC

30. Jonathon Brooks, CAR

31. RJ Harvey, DEN

32. Jordan Mason, MIN

33. Kyle Monangai, CHI

34. Kenny Gainwell, TB

35. TreVeyon Henderson, NE

36. Blake Corum, LAR

37. Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG

38. Tyler Allgeier, ARI

39. Rico Dowdle, PIT

40. Aaron Jones Sr., MIN

41. Alvin Kamara, NO

42. Woody Marks, HOU

43. Chris Rodriguez Jr., JAC

44. Chuba Hubbard, CAR

45. Isiah Pacheco, DET

46. Zach Charbonnet, SEA

47. Ray Davis, BUF

48. Dylan Sampson, CLE

49. Tyjae Spears, TEN

50. Jonah Coleman, DEN

51. Brian Robinson Jr., ATL

52. J.K. Dobbins, DEN

53. Emmett Johnson, KC

54. Kaytron Allen, WAS

55. Braelon Allen, NYJ

56. DJ Giddens, IND

57. Tank Bigsby, PHI

58. Nicholas Singleton, TEN

59. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, WAS

60. Samaje Perine, CIN

61. LeQuint Allen Jr., JAC

62. Emanuel Wilson, SEA

63. Kimani Vidal, LAC

64. Mike Washington Jr., LV

65. Jaydon Blue, DAL

I'm "Team Gibbs" over "Team Bijan" when marrying the idea that Detroit has one of the easiest schedules in the league with the fact that Robinson, an outstanding player, could be marred -- and even excluded from late-season games -- by Atlanta's horrible quarterback situation and Kevin Stefanski.

Quinshon Judkins is a "flag plant" spot for me in 2026. He has access to a three-down role in a Browns offense that, if Shedeur Sanders is at the helm, might not be as bad as perception for fantasy football. He seems to have no limitations from last year's late injury, and Cleveland has revamped their offensive line and wide receiving rooms with two consecutive elite drafts at all positions.

I'm trusting the data on Christian McCaffrey. If a player averaged under 5.0 fantasy points two different years in a row, we'd call them undraftable. "CMC" has two full samples of seasons following ones where he touched the rock at least 350 times, and he was an unusable, injured bust in both. Last year? An NFL-high 450 touches when including the postseason!

If you're right and defy the trend...you got a top-five running back in the top five. Congrats? They're already dropping like flies at 49ers training camp, too.

Wide Receivers

1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN

2. Puka Nacua, LAR

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA

4. Justin Jefferson, MIN

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

6. A.J. Brown, NE

7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL

8. Nico Collins, HOU

9. DeVonta Smith, PHI

10. George Pickens, DAL

11. Tee Higgins, CIN

12. Malik Nabers, NYG

13. Terry McLaurin, WAS

14. Zay Flowers, BAL

15. Drake London, ATL

16. Emeka Egbuka, TB

17. Jaylen Waddle, DEN

18. Chris Olave, NO

19. Rashee Rice, KC

20. Rome Odunze, CHI

21. Tetairoa McMillan, CAR

22. Garrett Wilson, NYJ

23. Carnell Tate, TEN

24. Luther Burden III, CHI

25. DJ Moore, BUF

26. Christian Watson, GB

27. Makai Lemon, PHI

28. DK Metcalf, PIT

29. Davante Adams, LAR

30. Michael Wilson, ARI

31. Jordyn Tyson, NO

32. Jakobi Meyers, JAC

33. Ladd McConkey, LAC

34. Jameson Williams, DET

35. Parker Washington, JAC

36. Jayden Reed, GB

37. Courtland Sutton, DEN

38. Jordan Addison, MIN

39. Marvin Harrison Jr., ARI

40. Alec Pierce, IND

41. Matthew Golden, GB

42. Josh Downs, IND

43. Chris Godwin Jr., TB

44. Jayden Higgins, HOU

45. Wan'Dale Robinson, TEN

46. Mike Evans, SF

47. Michael Pittman Jr., PIT

48. Xavier Worthy, KC

49. Jalen McMillan, TB

50. Brian Thomas Jr., JAC

51. Jalen Nailor, LV

52. Romeo Doubs, NE

53. Jalen Coker, CAR

54. Khalil Shakir, BUF

55. Denzel Boston, CLE

56. Tre' Harris, LAC

57. Malik Washington, MIA

58. Jerry Jeudy, CLE

59. Tre Tucker, LV

60. Calvin Ridley, TEN

61. KC Concepcion, CLE

62. Quentin Johnston, LAC

63. Travis Hunter, JAC

64. Jalen Tolbert, MIA

65. Tank Dell, HOU

66. Rashid Shaheed, SEA

67. Darnell Mooney, NYG

68. Omar Cooper Jr., NYJ

69. Deebo Samuel Sr., SF

70. Jauan Jennings, MIN

71. Tutu Atwell, MIA

72. Hollywood Brown, PHI

73. Treylon Burks, WAS

74. Jaylin Noel, HOU

75. Kayshon Boutte, NE

76. Christian Kirk, SF

77. Stefon Diggs, FA

78. Antonio Williams, WAS

79. Ted Hurst III, TB

80. Jahan Dotson, ATL

81. Troy Franklin, DEN

82. Xavier Legette, CAR

83. Chris Bell, MIA

84. Keon Coleman, BUF

85. Dontayvion Wicks, PHI

I'm probably most standard at the top with this positional group -- though Justin Jefferson is a favorite of mine. He's never had an "elite" quarterback, and Kyler Murray sustained a WR9 season for DeAndre Hopkins in the one healthy year they had together. Carson Wentz is still here if Murray goes down, as well.

Terry McLaurin seems like an obvious "buy", right? He's yet to turn 31 with basically no established competition for targets. The upside if Jayden Daniels stays healthy? Enormous. Even if he doesn't, McLaurin posted 10.4 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in half-PPR with Mariota and Josh Johnson in the final six games of 2025.

One of the appeals of going for Justin Herbert is that the Chargers' group of pass-catchers is a mess. I'm well behind consensus on Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston because there are so many other options. Tre' Harris had one of the most productive college seasons ever in 2024 and seems to be showing up at camp. Both Oronde Gadsden II and David Njoku are solid. Omarion Hampton will also handle receiver duties. This is feeling very "Bills" very quickly.

Tight Ends

1. Brock Bowers, LV

2. Trey McBride, ARI

3. Tyler Warren, IND

4. Colston Loveland, CHI

5. Tucker Kraft, GB

6. Sam LaPorta, DET

7. Harold Fannin Jr., CLE

8. George Kittle, SF

9. Isaiah Likely, NYG

10. Kyle Pitts Sr., ATL

11. Mark Andrews, BAL

12. Kenyon Sadiq, NYJ

13. Dallas Goedert, PHI

14. Gunnar Helm, TEN

15. Jake Ferguson, DAL

16. Travis Kelce, KC

17. Oronde Gadsden II, LAC

18. Greg Dulcich, WAS

19. Terrance Ferguson, LAR

20. Dalton Kincaid, BUF

21. Brenton Strange, JAC

22. Chig Okonkwo, NE

23. T.J. Hockenson, MIN

24. Cade Otton, TB

25. Hunter Henry, HOU

Tyler Warren.

The upside to explode a tight end -- for someone who was a first-round pick and averaged 10.7 FPPG in full games with Daniel Jones last year -- is the chance to lead your team in targets. Michael Pittman Jr. is gone, Alec Pierce is battling an injury, and Jonathan Taylor's MVP-level season will be hard to duplicate just on the basis of Taylor having missed 16 total games in three years prior to 2025. Warren could have a monstrous year as a short-area target for Jones.

I'm largely on board with "Brock Bowers could nuke fantasy" in a receiver-devoid Raiders offense, too.

Two tight ends I'm bearish on are Colston Loveland, who I think is being drafted at his ceiling while baking in an All-Pro sort of leap, and Dalton Kincaid, whose per-route efficiency doesn't mean much when we have a multi-year sample that this identical Bills tight end room will cap his snap rate to 60% at a maximum.

Print the 2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Cheat Sheet HERE

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Published | Modified
Austin Swaim
AUSTIN SWAIM

Austin is an experienced multisport analyst, having written for over five years for numberFire.com and FanDuel Research. He won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) award for 'Best Football Article'. Though usually watching sports or NFL Draft tape, Austin also enjoys spending time with his family, a good baked pasta dish, hitting the driving range, or sim racing.

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