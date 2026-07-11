UFC 329 DraftKings DFS Picks for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

"International Fight Week" would normally be enough to prompt one to believe UFC 329 would be special. The return of mixed marital arts' biggest global superstar? Yeah, that will definitely add to the intrigue.

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 has 14 fights starting at 5 p.m. EST on Paramount+.

The main event is a rematch years in the making between former featherweight champions. Max "Blessed" Holloway welcomes back McGregor to the 170-pound division after a five-year layoff. Though no easy task, "The Notorious" could be right back in the title conversation with an impressive win.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has MMA contests featuring the full schedule of UFC fights. Here are this week's top plays in each pricing tier.

UFC 329 DFS Studs to Target

Gable Steveson ($9,900)

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Gable Steveson is the largest favorite on the card and 76.7% implied to win in the first round. Ignoring him in daily fantasy would be foolish.

Steveson's MMA resume pales in comparison to his wrestling one. He was a four-time All-American at Minnesota before winning gold at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. He's even had stints with WWE and the NFL.

He's only 3-0 as a pro heavyweight, but the athleticism and hand speed have already wreaked havoc in lower promotions:

Gable Steveson got the KO so fast he tried to shoot a double leg on an already unconscious opponent 😭



(via @anthonypettisfc) pic.twitter.com/W21SLletE2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 24, 2025

Steveson's landing spot is as soft as possible. Elisha Ellison (0-1 UFC) was slimed out in under two minutes in his debut by Brando Pericic, absorbing an impossibly poor 15.13 significant strikes per minute.

Though the heavyweight is raw, he's indisputably the most likely fighter on the card to secure DraftKings' bonus for a win in under 60 seconds. Beware, though, that his lofty salary is a magnet for duplicate lineups in tournaments.

Max Holloway ($9,000)

The approach behind Steveson from the field should be interesting. Farid Basharat is a hefty betting favorite, and Alessandro Costa is coming off consecutive KOs inside 10 minutes.

The main event will be an easy way to differentiate in tournaments, though. It's no secret that DraftKings -- and other sites -- have boosted offerings for Conor McGregor's return. UFC's most popular fighter ever does have a chance to win, but his form is a total unknown after a five-year layoff.

Max Holloway wouldn't be an easy fight in any capacity, though. The UFC's all-time leader in strikes (3,980) averages 6.91 significant ones per minute, and his 81% takedown defense has proven to be effective against anyone not named Charles Oliveira.

Compared to what a historically elite fantasy fighter that is a moderate favorite (70.1% implied probability) should be, Holloway won't be extremely popular.

UFC 329 DFS Mid Tier Picks

Benoit Saint Denis ($8,500)

Here's another fight where popularity makes a difference in tournaments.

I love Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett, too, but we've got to approach this logically, and the Englishman's 44% takedown defense is a gigantic red flag entering this matchup with Benoit Saint Denis. "The God of War" has mauled foes for 4.19 takedowns and 1.8 submission attempts per 15 minutes.

This is a frantic bout where both fighters have an identical, poor 42% striking defense. It's extremely plausible either one has a great fantasy outing. At $8,500, though, Saint Denis' projected ownership is significantly lower.

Even in a decision, I think the Frenchman's takedown volume can carry him to a nice score. He's got a 100% pro finishing rate, though, which suggests the scorecards might not be necessary.

Terrance McKinney ($8,400)

Terrance McKinney fights aren't the place to go to the bathroom or get a snack.

McKinney's average fight time (2:16) is the shortest in UFC history (min. 5 fights), so he is certainly not worried about getting paid by the hour. Unfortunately, an 8-5 record shows it's not always in his best interest.

So, why am I siding with "T-Wrecks" in this latest trip to the McKinneyverse? Well, it's not just King Green's age (39). He's also a guy routinely willing to concede the back foot with his hands down. His innate trust in his eyes and feet is really fun to watch, but it can come with dire consequences when it goes wrong:

DREW DOBER LAID OUT BOBBY GREEN 😬 #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/3z600Cvjk0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 18, 2022

McKinney isn't a good fit for cash games. I prefer Wang Cong ($8,200) in this range for that. But, in tournaments, the American's 1.27% knockdown rate and 2.1 submission attempts per 15 minutes are lethal tools for ending this fight in short order.

UFC 329 DFS Underdog Plays

Brandon Royval ($7,400)

There isn't a spotless play in the mid $7,000s, but reading tea leaves shows Brandon Royval might be a solid one.

Royval's fight is 65.3% likely to go at least 12.5 minutes, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That would be a long runway to operate for a guy who posts 5.54 significant strikes per minute.

Lest we forget, Royval won UFC's "Fight of the Year" award in 2025 for his scrap with Josh Van, where both shattered the DFS slate, landing over 200 significant strikes each. Lone'er Kavanagh isn't quite the same high-volume dancing partner, but his low knockdown rate (0.36%) also eases concerns about the 33-year-old Royval's chin.

"Raw Dawg" is 5-4 as a betting underdog in his UFC career. This is not an unfamiliar spot, and Kavanagh -- just five fights into his UFC career -- hasn't exactly been spotless despite his immense talent:

CHARLES JOHNSON KNOCKS OUT LONE’ER KAVANAGH AND GIVES HIM HIS FIRST LOSS 😳 #UFCShanghai



pic.twitter.com/w1ULIHOQN7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 23, 2025

Kai Kamaka III ($6,900)

I thought Kai Kamaka III might be quite popular in tournaments, but 92% of Tapology users are picking Luke Riley to win this fight. Maybe "The Fightin' Hawaiian" does go under the radar.

The former PFL and Bellator ranked contender made good on his return to UFC with a decision win over prospect Dakota Hope. His previous separation from the promotion might have been premature when you look at his striking accuracy (59%) and defense (56%), which are quality marks in addition to scoring 1.51 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Training with the elite Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas, his gameplan seems obvious. Luke Riley's 37% takedown defense is abysmal, which might be a bit forgotten just because his last opponent, boxer Michael Aswell Jr., didn't try to floor the fight.

If Kamaka can land multiple takedowns in a fight that goes the distance, he doesn't even need to win the fight to be useful in daily fantasy. He provides access to Gable Steveson, as well.