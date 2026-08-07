UFC Fight Night DraftKings DFS Picks for Gamrot vs. Salkilld

The worldwide combat sports leader transitions back to its headquarters in Las Vegas this weekend. We've got a solid card from the Meta Apex.

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld locks Saturday at 5 p.m. EST on Paramount+.

Saturday's main event is a lightweight banger between prospect and contender. 26-year-old Quillan Salkilld is 5-0 in UFC, and he'll put that undefeated record on the line against Polish wrestler Mateusz Gamrot, a winner in 9 of his last 12 starts.

Every week, DraftKings Daily Fantasy has MMA contests featuring the full schedule of UFC fights. Here are this week's top plays in each pricing tier.

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld Studs to Target

Yadier del Valle ($9,600)

Darren Elkins' confirmed retirement fight comes in a concerning spot. Yadier del Valle, 30, is a rising challenger with first-round stoppages in two of his three UFC wins.

del Valle's get-up game failed him in a unanimous decision loss to Jordan Leavitt, so Elkins (2.87 takedowns per 15 minutes) has that opportunity. The veteran is just 42 with deeply concerning attrition, going out with zero fight in his last appearance in April 2025 against Julian Erosa:

Julian Erosa shoves Elkins to the cage, then smashes him with knees and elbows pic.twitter.com/UXs4BFc3Th — MixingMartialArts (@RyanAWagMMA) March 25, 2026

Elkins' own attrition brings in a knockout into play for del Valle, and the Cuban averages 2.0 submission attempts per 15 minutes. There's a reason he's 75.0% implied to win inside the distance, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Julianna Miller ($8,900)

Women's flyweight doesn't always produce fight-ending violence, but Julianna "Killer" Miller is a bit of an exception. She's got an 80.0% pro finishing rate -- and a clear path to victory on Saturday.

Miller averages 2.16 takedowns and 1.2 submission attempts per 15 minutes, and she draws Ravena Oliveira's issues with grappling defense. The Brazilian has only defended 46% of takedown attempts faced, and she's coming off a third-round submission loss to Stephanie Luciano at women's strawweight.

In cash games, Miller's floor is outstanding because of control time, but she's 47.6% implied to find a finish, too.

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld DFS Mid Tier Picks

Diyar Nurgozhay ($8,400)

At the end of the day, Bruno Lopes can't be trusted to find the end of this one.

Lopes is a knockout victim in three of his last five with average striking defense (54%). Supposedly, the professional has a submission path here, though. Nurgozhay's two UFC losses came via tapout, and Lopes has five regional submission wins, but the Brazilian has yet to even manage an attempt in three starts.

At distance, Nurgozhay's +1.71 striking success rate (SSR) is outstanding. Is this the first highlight that the Kazak fighter produces since his Contender Series bid?

Diyar Nurgozhay knocks Bartosz Szewczyk in Round 2️⃣ #DWCS

pic.twitter.com/TX0WxZ4QXt — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) October 2, 2024

Quillan Salkilld ($8,300)

Saturday's main event is the swing fight, making for a fun DFS slate. I can't help but buy into the video-game-like stats of Quillan Salkilld, though.

In a sample north of 40 octagon minutes, Salkilld has mustered 5.01 significant strikes and 7.25 takedowns per 15 minutes, and we've seen him do it over the course of 15 full minutes. The Western Australia native seems to have all the boxes checked in terms of cardio, knockout power, wrestling, and grappling.

His 80% takedown defense will be tested in full by Mateusz Gamrot, but Gamrot just doesn't score much unless he's landing those takedowns.

This is a spot where the pace is so frantic that a fight stack could work over the course of 25 minutes. If I have to choose just one fighter, though, I'll take the prospect.

UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs. Salkilld Underdog Plays

Billy Quarantillo ($7,500)

I'm not really sure what to make of a lightweight debut for Billy Quarantillo of 37 years old, but he's no stranger to destroying DFS slates.

"Billy Q" has posted a minimum of 59.8 DraftKings points (DKPTs) in 8 of his 12 starts. His elite volume, landing 7.44 significant strikes per minute, is largely the culprit if he can avoid losing by early finish.

I can't guarantee that moving up in weight against a guy with 12 pro finishes, Diego Ferreira, but that's baked into this low salary. If the fight is extended, Quarantillo's pace should be the side in DFS regardless of the fight's outcome. DK Sportsbook suggests a 59.2% chance this fight sees at least the 7.5-minute mark.

Billy Ray Goff ($7,000)

The main card opener is an all-action battle of prospects. Billy Ray Goff is on "Fight of the Night" watch when he steps in the octagon.

Goff has competed just once since April 2024 due to injuries, illnesses, and opponents withdrawing from fights. I was surprised to remember just how special his peripherals were between a +2.49 SSR and a high volume of takedown attempts (10.94 takedowns per 15 minutes).

He'll have his hands full with Ty Miller, a massive welterweight with elite boxing and a 77" reach. Miller, though, has just a 0.70% knockdown rate before this meeting with Goff's chin and determination. I think the underdog can extend this fight -- and perhaps thrive late into it.