A Fisherman’s Worst Nightmare: Paul Barning’s Fatal Shark Encounter
A Fatal Tangle: How a Mako Shark Pulled Paul Barning Overboard
On Sunday, February 23, 2025, Paul Barning and his crew aboard the Dark Horse were competing in the New South Wales Game Fishing Association (NSWGFA) Interclub Championships. They had caught a large mako shark and were in the process of tagging and releasing it, but the shark suddenly bolted in one last attempt to get away.
In the chaos, Paul Barning, a longtime, accomplished game fisherman, became tangled in the wire trace—a strong, steel fishing wire that connects the main fishing line to the hook. This wire is used when hunting sharp-toothed fish like sharks because their teeth can easily cut through regular fishing lines.
The wire trace quickly tightened, yanking Barning off the boat and into the deep water. Witnesses say he was dragged at least 10 meters underwater before disappearing entirely.
Search Was Called Off
Authorities searched over 1,500 nautical miles, but by Tuesday, the search was called off. Despite extensive efforts from Marine Rescue, the NSW Police, and other competitors, there was no sign of Barning.
A Tragic Loss in the Game Fishing Community
Following the accident, the New South Wales Game Fish Association shared a press release about Barning.
The NSWGFA president Steve Lamond described Barning as a “much loved and revered member of our community” in a statement addressed to family, friends and association members on Monday.
“Our thoughts are with his wife Leonie, his son Sam, daughters Eleanor and Brigette in this trying time."
“This devastating accident highlights the risks involved in doing what we all love, game fishing. Please look out for each other and stay safe.”
The association refuted reports that Barning had been attacked by a shark after falling into the ocean, describing the claims as “fabricated and untrue news reporting.”
Mako Sharks: A Predator Built for Speed and Strength
Mako sharks normally average between 130 to 310 pounds, but can exceed 1,300 pounds and 13 feet in length. They are known for their extreme speed and strength, often jumping up to 20 feet in the air when hooked.
The Potential Dangers of Shark Fishing
Shark fishing can be among the most dangerous types of game fishing. A big mako has the strength to overturn small boats, snap fishing rods, or, as in Barning’s case, pull fishermen overboard.
The wire trace is another hazard a fisherman has to be aware of. While it is necessary to prevent sharks from biting through the line, if a fisherman gets wrapped in it with a thrashing mako still attached, there’s little chance of escape. A knife won't cut through it like regular monofilament fishing line.
Wear a Floatation Device
A key factor In this case, Barning was not wearing a life jacket, which police believe may have increased his chances of survival.
Support for Barning’s Family
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Barning’s family through this tragic time. The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com All proceeds will go toward helping his wife Leonie and their children as they cope with this loss.