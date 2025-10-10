The Starting Spot: Big BFL Changes, 1 Trophy Bass Caught 4 Times, and John Cox Loves Bream
MLF announces lower entry fees, bigger payouts for 2026 Phoenix Bass Fishing League
by MLF
From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: Major League Fishing (MLF) announced today the 2026 schedule and program details for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine (BFL), featuring lower entry fees, higher payouts at the ramp and more All-American opportunities for boaters and co-anglers, setting the stage for the most rewarding season in the league’s 46-year history.
Since its inaugural season in 1980, the BFL has provided the foundation for tournament bass fishing on the premise that everyday anglers deserve professional-quality events, held close to their home with low entry fees and quality payouts. Thousands of anglers have gotten their start in the Bass Fishing League over the past 46 years and have risen to national prominence on the Toyota Series, Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit and Bass Pro Tour. A total of 1,348 anglers have fished in 100 or more BFL tournaments, and 1,858 anglers have earned 10 or more top-10 finishes in BFL competition. Nearly 200 anglers – 194 total – have earned more than $100,000 in winnings solely through the BFL.…MORE.
Huge 11-Pound Toledo Bend Bass Caught and Released Four Times
by Bob McNally
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: If anyone has ever doubted the value of catch-and-release fishing to sustain important gamefish populations, they should contact the folks at Texas’ Toledo Bend Lake Association (TBLA). Since 2006, the group has tagged and released hundreds of bass over 10 pounds caught from Toledo Bend.
During that time some remarkable information about largemouth bass has been revealed. Most recently, the association documented one lunker largemouth bass was caught at least three times from the waterway. In addition, it’s believed the same fish was caught when it weighed less than10 pounds.
“That bass was caught three times for sure. And we believe one other time too…MORE.
All about that bream
by John Cox
From an article on the Bassmaster.com: I’ll admit it – I am a bream freak.
Whether it’s bluegills, redbreasts or shellcrackers – I’m obsessed with bream. It’s the bass forage that intrigues me the most. It’s also the forage I try to emulate the most when I’m bass fishing.
I’m pretty sure my obsession with bream comes from growing up in Florida. Florida lakes are not really shad-based lakes – it’s more about bream and shiners. As a result, I’m way more of a bream guy than a shad guy. If you look at all my tackle, you’ll find very few shad imitators in terms of shapes and color. Most of my lure colors are some kind of mottled mix of orange, purple, blue and olive green…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!