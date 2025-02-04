2025 Bass Fishing Hall of Fame Ballot Announced: 20 Worthy Contenders, But Who Will Make the Cut?
Yes, catching bass is what makes bass fishing fun, but the history, the legacies, the stories and the people are what make it so special. This year’s Bass Fishing Hall of Fame ballot is stacked with worthy candidates. The 20 names that have made it to this point in the process have all made a significant positive impact on the sport we love.
"It's a special honor in itself to even be considered for induction into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, and for Hall's Board of Directors, it is one of the most important decisions every year in presenting the ballot to our selection panel and current Hall of Fame inductees for them to choose the next class," said John Mazurkiewicz, president of the Hall's Board. "Along with the new 2025 inductees, we look forward to also giving special recognition to the first Hall's induction class as part of the 25th anniversary of the Hall's inception at this year's induction dinner in September.”
How Was The Ballot List Created?
The 11-member Nominations Committee, comprised of members of the Hall’s Board of Directors, selected the names for this year’s ballot after reviewing newly submitted nominations as well as candidates who were previously on the Hall’s master list of nominees. Names that appear on the master list for five years without being placed on the final ballot are automatically removed but can be subsequently re-nominated.
“We’re very happy with the ballot we presented to the Selection Panel for Hall of Fame consideration. The Nominations Committee spent hours reviewing and discussing the nominees from our master list," said Neil Paul, who chairs the Board's nominations committee. “Our goal, first and foremost, is to maintain the integrity of the Hall of Fame by putting our best foot forward in this process of assembling a ballot of individuals that will contribute to the legacy of the Hall of Fame, and I am confident this ballot represents those efforts.”
Who’s Up for Induction?
The 2025 ballot (in alphabetical order):
- Boyd Duckett (Guntersville, Ala.)
- David Dudley (Lynchburg, Va.)
- Dion Hibdon (Versailles, Mo.)
- Randy Hopper (Flippin, Ark.)
- Don Iovino (Burbank, Calif.)
- Craig Lamb (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)
- Pam Martin-Wells (Bowman, Ga.)
- Dave Mercer (Port Perry, Ont.)
- Andy Morgan (Dayton, Tenn.)
- John Murray (Spring City, Tenn.)
- Takahiro Omori (Emory, Texas)
- E.A. Pflueger (Akron, Ohio)
- Rick Pierce (Mountain Home, Ark.)
- Lynn Reeves (Springfield, Mo.)
- Zell Rowland (Montgomery, Texas)
- William Shakespeare Jr. (Kalamazoo, Mich.)
- Bill Taylor (Danville, Ky.)
- Clark Wendlandt (Leander, Texas)
- Mike Whitaker (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
- Jim Wilburn (Tulsa, Okla.)
How Voting Works
Now, a 30-member selection panel and the 50 living Hall of Fame inductees will rank their top five picks from the Ballot List above, with voting concluding on Feb. 13. The Class of 2025 will be revealed in March.
Mark Your Calendars
And if you love to learn and celebrate the history of bass fishing, the 2025 Bass Fishing Hall of Fame induction ceremony happens on Sept. 25, 2025, at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield, Missouri. This year, the event will also honor the original inaugural class, celebrating 25 years of bass fishing excellence. Make plans to attend at the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame website.