The Starting Spot: Top Moments of the 2025 Elites, Neko Rig Secrets, and Fall Transition Baits
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-On this podcast/video, hosted by Bassmaster Elite emcee, Dave Mercer, he interviews big shot fishing industry guests to discuss their top 3 favorite memories of the 2025 Elite series. It was a memorable year!
-Bass pro Matty Wong shares some of his favorite, sneaky tips for rigging variations to get the most out of a Neko rig.
-In-Fisherman, Editor in Chief, Doug Stange explains how the fish shift from late-summer into early-fall, and the subtle shifts you need to make with your fishing presentations to keep up with them.
Oh-Fish-Ally Unofficial: Episode 10 - Greatest moments of 2025 Elite season
by Dave Mercer
According to a video/podcast on Bassmaster.com: Host Dave Mercer looks back with guests Mark Zona, Tommy Sanders, Matt Pangrac and Sam Sobi to come up with the Top 3 moments from the 2025 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series season…MORE.
The Finesse Secret You Need This Fall NEKO Rig Setup & Tips
by Glenn May
From a video and story on BassResource.com: Elite Series Pro Matty Wong joins BassResource to deliver a complete NEKO rig masterclass tailored for fall bass fishing. Whether you're new to finesse tactics or looking to refine your setup, Matty covers every critical detail: from choosing the right rod and reel to understanding weight selection, leader length, hook styles, and color strategies that match the fall bite. Learn how to maximize sensitivity using Sunline Almight braid, how to adapt your presentation to seasonal baitfish transitions, and how different NEKO rigging methods increase your versatility around brush, docks, and cover. If you're ready to put more fish in the boat this fall, this video is packed with the information you need to gain confidence with one of bass fishing's most subtle yet deadly rigs…MORE.
Inside Angles: Riggings that Work as August Slides into September
by Doug Stange
In a story on In-Fisherman.com: Crack the late-summer code and discover how subtle tweaks and seasonal shifts unlock bites from bass, pike, and walleyes when other presentations fall flat.
I continue to use Eco Pro Tungsten Pro Wacky Weights to fish wacky-rigged stickworms and other softbaits deeper than they could otherwise be fished. The weights range from 1/16- to 3/16-ounce and have a hole for a center wire loop and outer-edge grooves for two wire legs, all of which gets pushed through the softbait. Your hook goes through the loop as it protrudes from the other side. The body of a thick bait rests tight against the loop to hold the hook in place, but I make sure by using one of the smallest Bait Buttons plastic discs over the hook point and barb to ensure that I don’t lose the tungsten weight while I’m fishing…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!