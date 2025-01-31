2025 BPT Qualifying Day 1 Period 1
The Bass Pro Tour kicks off at Lake Conroe with shifting weather adding an extra layer of complexity to the opening round. Overcast skies and early morning winds are expected to push bass higher in the water column, while steady 15 mph gusts could fire up the bite.
Takahiro Omori wasted no time taking the early lead, landing six fish for a total of 19-04 by 8:30 AM CST. He relied on Forward Facing Sonar to start strong in Period One. However, just minutes later, Mark Davis surged ahead at 8:36 AM, amassing 22-00 with eight fish—without using Forward Facing Sonar. A 4-09 kicker helped Davis claim the top spot.
Dustin Connell, known for his methodical approach, focused his practice on locating overlooked baitfish schools. By 8:51 AM, he sat in 18th place with 11-09 from five fish.
9:00 AM EST Update
Edwin Evers (1 - 15 with 1 fish) elected not to start with forward facing sonar states “I made a bad decision on where to start… I thought I could catch five or ten in the ditch. But it didn't happen.” Evers talked about moving towards the back of a creek where he thinks he should be able to move up SCORETRACKER. There are a few creeks with more hydrilla than normal. The addition of submerged vegetation should make things interesting.
End of Period 1
Jacob Wheeler put on a clinic to close out Period 1, stacking up 22 bass for a total of 52-12, including a 4-14 kicker. Utilizing Forward Facing Sonar, Wheeler edged out Drew Gill by 2-15, as Gill also landed 22 bass for 49-14.
Wheeler credited the Rapala CrushCity Freeloader as his key bait in securing the lead. Looking ahead to the next period, anglers who relied on Forward Facing Sonar will have to adjust their approach as they turn off their electronics, setting the stage for an intriguing shift in strategy.
