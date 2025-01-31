Fishing

2025 BPT Qualifying Day 1 Period 1

Jacob Wheeler Period 1 Winner 22 bass for a total of 52-12
The Bass Pro Tour kicks off at Lake Conroe with shifting weather adding an extra layer of complexity to the opening round. Overcast skies and early morning winds are expected to push bass higher in the water column, while steady 15 mph gusts could fire up the bite.

Takahiro Omori wasted no time taking the early lead, landing six fish for a total of 19-04 by 8:30 AM CST. He relied on Forward Facing Sonar to start strong in Period One. However, just minutes later, Mark Davis surged ahead at 8:36 AM, amassing 22-00 with eight fish—without using Forward Facing Sonar. A 4-09 kicker helped Davis claim the top spot.

Dustin Connell, known for his methodical approach, focused his practice on locating overlooked baitfish schools. By 8:51 AM, he sat in 18th place with 11-09 from five fish.

9:00 AM EST Update

Edwin Evers (1 - 15 with 1 fish) elected not to start with forward facing sonar states “I made a bad decision on where to start… I thought I could catch five or ten in the ditch. But it didn't happen.” Evers talked about moving towards the back of a creek where he thinks he should be able to move up SCORETRACKER. There are a few creeks with more hydrilla than normal. The addition of submerged vegetation should make things interesting. 

Edwin Evers, sitting at 1-15 with a single fish, admitted to a misstep in his starting location. “I made a bad decision… I thought I could catch five or ten in the ditch, but it didn't happen.” Now shifting his focus to the back of a creek, Evers hopes to climb the SCORETRACKER leaderboard. Some creeks are holding more hydrilla than usual, and the added submerged vegetation could play a key role as the morning progresses.

End of Period 1 

Jacob Wheeler put on a clinic to close out Period 1, stacking up 22 bass for a total of 52-12, including a 4-14 kicker. Utilizing Forward Facing Sonar, Wheeler edged out Drew Gill by 2-15, as Gill also landed 22 bass for 49-14.

A package of Crush City Freeloader lures with two of the soft plastic bass lures out of the package in the foreground
The Crush City Freeloader was found to work exceptionally well for mid-strolling techniques, but it was actually designed as a bladed jig trailer where it works just as well. / Rapala

Wheeler credited the Rapala CrushCity Freeloader as his key bait in securing the lead. Looking ahead to the next period, anglers who relied on Forward Facing Sonar will have to adjust their approach as they turn off their electronics, setting the stage for an intriguing shift in strategy.

JASON GEORGE

Jason George is a seasoned angler and writer with a passion for bass fishing. Competing in Bassmaster Opens and MLF Tournaments, Jason brings firsthand experience and industry insight to his engaging stories about the fishing world. Since 2012, he has been a driving force in the fishing community, crafting marketing and creative content for some of the sport’s most iconic brands and earning over 550 million views on his work in the outdoor space and beyond. His dedication to the sport and its enthusiasts is evident in every piece he writes for Fishing On SI.

