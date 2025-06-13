3 Classic Finesse Bass Baits That Still Catch Bass Today
Finesse Fishing Put Aaron Martens in the Bass Hall of Fame
It didn’t hurt that his years of excellence coincided with a massive shift in the quality of lines, hooks and other gear. When Martens began his professional career in the 1990s, braid had just come onto the scene. Fluorocarbon was a little-used luxury. The quality and variety of hooks and lures hadn’t fully spawned.
Today, though, you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a new finesse bait. Increased pressure on our fisheries and the rise of forward-facing sonar have made finesse not only deadly, but a dominant force on the major tours. Every day the tackle stores get new minnows to ping, new tungsten jigheads to rig them on, as well as all sorts of Japanese tweaks and tricks to explore.
I love the new stuff. I drool over it daily. I order it monthly….ok, weekly…but truth be told most of my finesse gear is older than the kids making waves on the Elite Series. My favorite finesse techniques are in the range of 40 years old. Here are a few – don’t sleep on ‘em:
Charlie Brewer’s Slider Head: Still a Confidence Bass Bait Decades Later
When I first started tournament fishing in the 90s, and I was not so concerned with winning as I was with not showing up to weigh-in emptyhanded, the Slider Head was my best friend. With a Junebug Zoom Finesse Worm on the back, I threw it into patchy grass, let it fall down bluff walls and skipped it under boat docks. Despite the fact that the design hasn’t changed in decades, and that most of the heads use a fairly crappy hook (there is a pro version with a better quality hook, but it doesn’t skip as well), it is the fish-catchingest thing I’ve ever used.
Later a friend showed me to rig a Centipede on it and I think that’s even better than the Finesse Worm. When fish have seen a billion and one Senkos, this falls differently, gliding and spiraling. I’ll go as light as 1/16 ounce if possible. The biggest problem is keeping in touch with it, because when bass bite, they won’t let go – set the hook reasonably quickly or they’ll be crapping it out by the time you do. Also, if you use braid, even with a fluorocarbon leader, temper your hookset because otherwise you’ll straighten out the hook.
Rapala Shad Rap: The Original Finesse Crankbait That Still Dominates
Few anglers think of cranking as a finesse technique – we’re too busy banging square bills into stumps or sweating as we crank our deep divers down to ledges. Still, the Shad Rap, introduced 40 years ago, might not be just the greatest finesse crankbait of all time – it might be the greatest crankbait of all time. In every other category of plug, better versions have come along, but despite the copycats Rapala’s slender shad imitator can’t be matched.
Part of that is because of its balsa construction, which makes it hard to throw on anything other than spinning tackle and light line, especially if there’s any wind at all. If you need to keep a profile as small at the #7 size or smaller but can’t live without a little more weight, try one of the little jointed versions.
What’s great about the Shad Rap is that it excels on do-nothing banks, around gravel, any time there’s a reasonable amount of clarity. You’re going to lose a bunch if you try to muscle them through brush, but that’s not the goal. If you need to cover water when fish are exceptionally finicky, especially when it’s cold , nothing beats it. You don’t need to get fancy with colors, either – some shad patterns or silver, maybe perch if you live up north. Just put the trolling motor down and hit places where you know they live – the strikes won’t be earthshattering, just a light load-up, but you’ll be surprised at how much you get bit.
Zoom Ultra Vibe Speed Craw: Endless Bass Catching Options
Again, a soft plastic craw isn’t what most people think of when the word “finesse” is applied. Indeed, craws, including the Ultra Vibe Speed Craw, are endemic to some of the best heavy line techniques in the game – put this sucker behind a one and a half ounce tungsten weight and you can punch any grass mat in the country. But that image undermines the fact that this is a compact little package. If you pull the side legs off it’s even smaller in profile.
It might be the most versatile single plastic in my boat. In addition to flipping, it’s a fantastic jig and Chatterbait trailer, but it’s almost like that discounts or dismisses their finesse uses. I use them for sight fishing for bass that don’t want to stay on the bed, eventually agitating them to come back and attack. I’ll put it on a dropshot when I want to show bass something different. You can also put it on a Ned Head or another small jighead.
But where I think this lure really shines is on a light Texas Rig with a 1/8 to 3/16 ounce sinker pegged in place. Pitch it behind anglers throwing Bubba baits and hold on. Or drag it around pea gravel – all three major bass species will eat it, and not just little ones. Rigged that way, it’s also one of the best lures I’ve used around buck brush when bass will just slap at a swim jig or spinnerbait. Swim it back gently and steadily in the water column – it has no negative cues to turn fish off.
Don’t Forget the Bass Lures That Have Already Proven They Work
The best thing about these three finesse techniques is that you probably already have them – or a reasonable facsimile – in your boat or garage. You may have to sharpen a few hooks after a three decade hiatus, but they still work just as they once did. Not trendy, just a trio of old reliables.