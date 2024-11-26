A More Affordable Bass Boat That’s Even Faster: The New VLX20 from iKon
My first impression of all the iKon Boats, including this new VLX Model, is that they really stand out in the looks department. There is something about their styling that makes them look fast, even sitting still in the showroom. In my head, I keep thinking of iKon as the Corvette of bass boats. When seen from above, their boat’s overall shape includes a little dip in the middle, and big, strong haunches, like a thoroughbred race horse. And like the Corvette, the iKon VLX has earned a reputation for top-level performance at a price well under the competition.
Why Introduce the VLX Line?
The rising costs of premium bass boats have made them inaccessible for many anglers. Modern bass boats are incredibly advanced but often come with price tags that put them beyond reach for lots of bass anglers. iKon recognized this and aimed to deliver high-quality performance in a more affordable package.
Key Features of the iKon VLX20
But the VLX line isn’t just a stripped down version of the LX series. According to Product Marketing Manager, Chuck Pippin, “The two big points to note about the VLX series is it’s less expensive and it’s faster.”
I assumed they had found ways to keep costs down and build a more affordable bass boat, but I wasn’t expecting to hear that it’s actually faster than the original, premium, LX line. I asked Pippin how that was possible.
“We didn’t want to just make a few cosmetic changes and call it a new boat. This is actually a newly designed hull. That, plus the fact that it is truly a 20’ boat, while the LX 20 is technically 20’10”. The LX boats are definitely fast, but the VLX is several miles per hour faster. We know for some guys that’s going to be a big deal.”
Beyond speed, the VLX20 includes signature iKon features like:
- Clean Power Wiring Harness: A 25-amp, switchable, 4-port system for seamless rigging of electronics.
- Advanced L2 Livewell: Automated with one-touch activation and optional Fish IV system.
- Premium Deck Features: Padded carpeting, compartment lighting, and USB chargers for convenience.
How Much Does the iKon VLX20 Cost?
The VLX series proudly uses the tagline “Under $100K All Day”, with the base price for the VLX20 starting at $71,050.
However, to build a fully outfitted boat, you’ll need to customize your options.
How Much Does It Really Cost?
In order to drive away with a boat ready to fish a tournament, you’ll need to spec out things like a trolling motor, poles, electronics, battery preferences, etc. I decided to use the Boat Builder feature on iKon’s website to see where the price tag might land for me. My objective was to end up with something awesome and completely fishing-ready, but not just load it up with every option available.
- I love a dark boat with a bright, pop of blue. While I was able to get something I like very much, I found that one way iKon is keeping the cost down on the VLX line is by limiting the color options. It seems like a fair trade.
- I stuck with the 250 Merc, but they do have the 225 option in case you’d like to save a thousand bucks. I didn’t upgrade to the hydraulic jack plate, but added a hotfoot and blinker switch engine trim.
- I opted for the Humminbird Helix package with MEGA 360, and an Ultra Quest 115 trolling motor. And, I added 8-foot PowerPole Blades with the advanced foot switch.
- I stayed with the standard, dual-axle trailer offering. Yes, it only has 14” wheels (gasp!), but it really doesn’t change my fishing experience much for the $2500 additional cost. Although I must admit, the access steps on the front of the upgraded trailer would be nice.
- Otherwise, I added only a small handful of upgrades that previous boat ownership has taught me are almost necessary—livewell pump out, keel guard and towing cover.
And in the end, my iKon VLX 20 not only ended up under $100K, but it even landed just shy of $90K, at a total of $89,675.00 USD. Yes, I realize that’s still a huge pile of money. And yes, I realize there are less expensive brands available. But in the world of premium-level bass boats, that’s a pretty competitive price for what you’ll get.
Should You Buy the iKon VLX20?
Investing in a bass boat is a serious financial commitment. I understand the term “affordable bass boat” is different for everybody. But, for anglers seeking top-tier performance, reliability, and advanced features at a more attainable price, the VLX20 stands out. If speed, fish-ability, and long-lasting value are priorities, this boat delivers on every front.
With its combination of affordability and premium features, the VLX20 is positioned as a top contender for 2025’s best bass boat. Contact iKon to order now and get ready to hit the water for the summer 2025 fishing season.
iKon VLX20 Specs
- Overall Length: 22’ 10”
- Hull Length: 20’
- Beam: 98”
- Fuel Capacity: 50 gallons
- Livewell Capacity: 33 gallons
- Rod Box Length: 8’ 6”
- Hull: Victory HSS Hull
- Max Engine: 250 hp
- Tongue Weight: 500 lbs
- Draft: 18”