Bassmaster Elite Pros Support Autism Awareness Month 2025
April is Autism Awareness Month and Bassmaster Elite Pro, and owner of Missile Baits, John Crews is once again leading the charge to promote autism awareness, autism acceptance, and to draw attention to the tens of thousands that deal with autism every day.
“Each year we try to show a different angle of autism,” says Crews. “This year is about where the work is done, locally.” Grassroots 252 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and The Rainbow Gang in Anderson, South Carolina are two excellent examples of organizations that are putting in the work and making a real difference. They also both happen to be located in the two towns hosting this month’s Bassmaster Elite events.
John Crews Highlights Local Autism Organizations in NC and SC
Grassroots 252 is dedicated to educating people on how to support those in the special needs community and The Rainbow Gang offers free recreational-based therapy programs for adults with intellectual disabilities. Both of these groups will have displays at their respective local Elite Series Expo, giving those in attendance a chance to learn, connect and support these organizations.
“Many people have no idea these places are right in their backyard, wherever you live!” Crews added.
Puzzle Fish Decals Help Fund Autism Charities
All of the Elite Anglers will have an opportunity to lend their support and increase awareness by displaying an Autism puzzle-themed fish decal on their boats. These decals and matching bracelets are available to purchase for just $10 at MissileBaits.store. The proceeds will benefit the Virginia Institute of Autism.
Fans Can Support the Cause
Also, there will be several fishing-themed items auctioned on eBay later this month to raise more money for various autism charities. Follow John Crews on social media to find out exactly when and where to get your bids in.