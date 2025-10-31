The Starting Spot: Bass Angler Survey, Catch Schooling Fall Bass, and Evers Introduces the Flux Gill
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-This is an opportunity to make your voice as a bass angler heard and help create some data that can used for positive changes in the future. I took the survey myself. It’s easy.
-This article includes a bunch of tips about taking advantage of this time of year when schools of bass are focused on schools of shad in shallow water. Get in on that action right now.
-If you haven’t seen the underwater clips of the new Berkley Flux Gill, it’s worth checking this video out just for that. And if you have seen it, it’s worth hearing how bass pro Edwin Evers rigs and fishing this cool new bait.
It’s Time for Bass Anglers To Speak Up
by Evan Prasky
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: I’m conducting research focused on the conservation of freshwater fisheries in the United States and Canada for my PhD. To date, I’ve gathered nearly 2,000 survey responses from recreational anglers regarding threats to their fisheries and potential conservation solutions, yet the dataset is currently skewed.
Approximately 60% of these responses are from fly anglers targeting trout in regions such as Utah and Colorado, compared to only about 15 to 20% of the responses from bass anglers. There are even fewer responses from recreational anglers that are targeting catfish, walleye, pike, panfish, or other warmwater species.
This disparity is not merely a statistical issue — it poses a serious conservation concern that could have lasting implications for the management of popular target species and the waters they inhabit…MORE.
How to Catch Schooling Bass Feasting on Fall Shad
by Frank Sargeant
From a story on GameAndFishMag.com: Catching a bass on every cast is mostly an angler’s dream. However, for a brief time each fall, it can become a reality on Midwest lakes where largemouths school on young-of-the-year gizzard and threadfin shad. The giant swarms of bait—thousands of fish 1 to 4 inches long—are perfectly sized for a bass banquet. During winter, feeding slows to a crawl, so as bass feel the approach of cold weather, they eat heavily knowing they have to survive on accumulated energy from fall.
Gizzard shad are by far the most abundant of the two shad species in the Midwest, endemic throughout the Mississippi River basin and on many other waters. The gizzards hatched last spring are just the right size for most adult bass to eat as fall arrives, and their massive schools create a feast that persists for weeks in many lakes and rivers…MORE.
Unlock the Full Power of the MaxScent Flux Gill
by Berkley Fishing
From a video on Berkley Fishing’s YouTube channel: Join Berkley pro Edwin Evers as he shares rigging tips and expert insight on the all new MaxScent Flux Gill — designed for maximum performance in tough fishing conditions.
Featuring a unique flow-through, "flux", body design and infused with our proven MaxScent formula, the Flux Gill offers powerful scent dispersion and lifelike movement to trigger bites from even the most pressured bass. Its realistic panfish profile and versatile action make it a go-to option whether you're flipping into heavy cover, or finesse fishing in clear water.…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!