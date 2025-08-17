Catch More Bass in the Slop: Learn This Simple Frog Fishing-Punch Rig Strategy for Success
Why Frog Fishing in Slop Is So Addictive
Fishing a frog over the pads and slop is one of my absolute favorite ways to catch bass. The visual strikes are absolutely explosive. When the bite is on, a day of frog fishing is a great day. It’s even exciting to see them attacking your frog without actually eating it and getting hooked—exciting, for a while that is.
At some point, especially on a tournament day, those non-hooked up strikes will drive you crazy. You know exactly where a bass is. He’s aggressively attacking your lure again and again. But somehow, he isn’t getting the lure in his mouth. “Eat it,” you plead, but the bass aren’t cooperating.
Good news! I’ve deployed this little two-step system to convert a lot of those frustrating, noncommittal bass into boated keepers. And busting them on a punch rig is almost as exciting as frog fishing.
I’ve also included a short YouTube video demo showing the process from missed frog fish to follow up punch rig fish in the boat. (Watch the video below.)
I won’t get into the specifics about how to frog fish or how to punch fish in this article. I’m sure you can find tons of info on those two subjects. But here are a few pointers that seem to make this system work even better.
Step 1: Match Your Punch Rig to the Frog You’re Using
Take a look at the frog you’re using to get the bites. Now try to select a punch bait that has very similar colors. If possible, try to match the overall size and profile, too. You want that fish to think whatever it was above the pads that he just head-butted and stunned a couple seconds ago has now fallen through the mat and is the easiest meal ever. You want the fish to be surprised, so he reacts quickly, but you don’t want him to be confused or shocked.
Step 2: Cast Back Quickly and Precisely
When that bass misses your frog, make a quick mental note of exactly which pad, or which opening that fish is under. Sometimes, like in matted slop, the attack spot will be easy to see and will remain visible for at least a couple minutes. But in a giant pad field, everything can start to look alike. Try to note any points of distinction, like one yellow pad, or a row of some other weed, or a submerged log, etc. You’ve got less than a second to get this locked into your brain, but make your best effort before that split-second when you’ll have to look away to pick up the other rod.
Tips for Speed, Stealth, and Accuracy
The quicker you can get your punch bait back to the exact spot the fish attacked your frog, the better this works. I would recommend keeping just your punch rod on deck, on the side of the boat you’re fishing. The last thing you want is to have it tangled up with other rods. Also, with the reel handle engaged, leave a rod’s length of line out and laid neatly beside the rod, with the lure next to the reel, but not hooked in the reel or a lure keeper.
The idea is to get that frog reeled in as fast as you can. In one smooth motion, drop the frog rod, pick up the punch rod and slide that bait out to the exact spot in the pads. The more stealthy and smooth, the better. Ideally, if you can land it on a specific pad, then quietly slide it into the water, this works really well.
Key Points for Frog-Punch Success
- Frog fishing is a great way to catch bass, but the strike-to-hooked ratio can be low.
- When frog fishing, always have a punch rod rigged up and ready.
- Match your punch bait color and profile to your frog for a natural follow-up.
- Quickly memorize the exact strike location before switching rods.
- Keep your punch rig ready for instant deployment.
- Being prepared, paying attention and acting fast converts missed strikes into landed bass.
Why This 2-Step System Works for Bass Fishing in Heavy Cover
Everything happens really quickly which makes this a super exciting way to fish. Plus, turning those non-biters into biters will turn a day of frustration into a bass fishing memory to last a lifetime.