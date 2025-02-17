Bass Tournament Anglers Rescue Elderly Driver from Sinking Car in Cane River
Bass Anglers Turn Heroes in a Life-or-Death Rescue
Brock Newcomb, 32, and Tyler Dauzat, 35, were competing in a fishing tournament on February 8 when their slow morning of fishing turned into a life-or-death rescue mission. The pair were headed south down the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, when they spotted something unusual in the water. At first, they assumed it was a small boat, but soon realized it was a car—and it was going under.
How the Accident Unfolded: Car Plunges into Cane River
Just moments before the two anglers rounded a bend in the river, the driver, operating a 2018 Honda Accord, traveling southbound on La. Hwy 494 near the Cane River Creole National Historic Park, veered off of the road, to the left, traveled down an embankment and plunged into the water.
Dramatic Water Rescue: Pulling the Driver to Safety
Without hesitation, they raced to the sinking vehicle. Inside, an 80-year-old man sat dazed, a cut on his face, seemingly unaware of the urgency. Newcomb and Dauzat shouted for him to lower the window or they would have to break it. Fortunately, he did respond to their request. Thinking fast, they grabbed the man by his belt and pulled him out through the window, hauling him onto their boat just as the car submerged.
Emergency Responders Arrive at the Scene
They rushed the man to the Shell Beach boat launch, where emergency responders from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and EMS took over. He was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later transferred to a Lafayette hospital in stable condition.
Sheriff and Community Praise the Fishermen’s Bravery
Sheriff Stuart Wright praised the anglers’ quick actions. "What Brock and Tyler did was nothing short of heroic. They risked their own safety to help a stranger in need, and without their intervention, the outcome could have been much worse. We are incredibly grateful for their swift response and bravery.”
The sheriff’s office reported that Newcomb and Dauzat remained humble, downplaying their actions. “We just did what anyone would do. We saw someone in need and did our best to help. We’re just glad we were able to get him out of there.”
Local residents have expressed their admiration for the fishermen’s actions, emphasizing the importance of community and quick thinking in times of crisis.
A Story of True Priorities
At the end of the day, lots of things matter far more than trophies, tournament accolades and posting on social media to make sure everyone knows how “right” you are. It’s unfortunate that it takes an accident and near tragedy to remind us, but Brock Newcomb and Tyler Dauzat prove that selflessness and compassion still run deep in the fishing community. While the headlines often focus on rivalry and controversy, this is the kind of story tournament bass fishing needs.