Bass Tournament Anglers Rescue Elderly Driver from Sinking Car in Cane River

At a time when bass tournament fishing could really use a shot of decency, community and humility, here’s a story of two competitors from Rapides Parish, Louisiana, gladly forfeiting their tournament to help a stranger in need.

Two Louisiana fishermen, Brock Newcomb and Tyler Dauzat, rescued an 80-year-old man from a sinking vehicle in Cane River. Read about their heroic actions and the dramatic rescue. / Photo by Lisa Casey via Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

Bass Anglers Turn Heroes in a Life-or-Death Rescue

Brock Newcomb, 32, and Tyler Dauzat, 35, were competing in a fishing tournament on February 8 when their slow morning of fishing turned into a life-or-death rescue mission. The pair were headed south down the Cane River in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana, when they spotted something unusual in the water. At first, they assumed it was a small boat, but soon realized it was a car—and it was going under.

Photos of Brock Newcomb and Tyler Dauzat who saved a man from a sinking car
Brock Newcomb and Tyler Dauzat’s quick actions saved an 80-year-old man from his sinking vehicle / Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

How the Accident Unfolded: Car Plunges into Cane River

Just moments before the two anglers rounded a bend in the river, the driver, operating a 2018 Honda Accord, traveling southbound on La. Hwy 494 near the Cane River Creole National Historic Park, veered off of the road, to the left, traveled down an embankment and plunged into the water.

A satellite map of the Cane River, showing the spot where the car went off the road and the accident occurred.
Based on the Natchitoches Parish Sherrif's Office reporting, this appears to be the corner on Hwy 494 where the car went off the road and into the river. / Google maps

Dramatic Water Rescue: Pulling the Driver to Safety

Without hesitation, they raced to the sinking vehicle. Inside, an 80-year-old man sat dazed, a cut on his face, seemingly unaware of the urgency. Newcomb and Dauzat shouted for him to lower the window or they would have to break it. Fortunately, he did respond to their request. Thinking fast, they grabbed the man by his belt and pulled him out through the window, hauling him onto their boat just as the car submerged.

a diver works with police to extract the car from the river
The car did fully submerge shortly after the anglers pulled the driver to safety. Here a diver works with police to extract the car from the river / Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

Emergency Responders Arrive at the Scene

They rushed the man to the Shell Beach boat launch, where emergency responders from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and EMS took over. He was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later transferred to a Lafayette hospital in stable condition.

A diver stands in the water with the vehicle upside down and still in the river. A towtruck waits at the top of the embankemt
The vehicle was recovered and thankfully everyone was safe. / Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

Sheriff and Community Praise the Fishermen’s Bravery

Sheriff Stuart Wright praised the anglers’ quick actions. "What Brock and Tyler did was nothing short of heroic. They risked their own safety to help a stranger in need, and without their intervention, the outcome could have been much worse. We are incredibly grateful for their swift response and bravery.”

The sheriff’s office reported that Newcomb and Dauzat remained humble, downplaying their actions. “We just did what anyone would do. We saw someone in need and did our best to help. We’re just glad we were able to get him out of there.”

Local residents have expressed their admiration for the fishermen’s actions, emphasizing the importance of community and quick thinking in times of crisis.

A Story of True Priorities

At the end of the day, lots of things matter far more than trophies, tournament accolades and posting on social media to make sure everyone knows how “right” you are. It’s unfortunate that it takes an accident and near tragedy to remind us, but Brock Newcomb and Tyler Dauzat prove that selflessness and compassion still run deep in the fishing community. While the headlines often focus on rivalry and controversy, this is the kind of story tournament bass fishing needs.

KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

