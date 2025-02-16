Bassmaster Announces Unfiltered Unscripted Podcast with Dave Mercer: Oh-Fish-ally, Unofficial
While I’m sure Dave Mercer is a man of many skills, his professional career has taught us all two things he’s exceptionally good at, fishing and talking to people. Whether on the weigh-in stage of every Bassmaster Elite tournament and Bassmaster Classic since 2011, or behind the microphone of his Mercer Podcast, this guy knows how to talk fishing with fishermen for fishing fans. As Bassmaster starts to develop shows to fill the lineup of their new Bassmaster Channel, it seems natural that Dave’s gonna get the call.
Bassmaster Debuts New Podcast with Dave Mercer
“Oh-Fish-ally, Unofficial,” a bold, unscripted show hosted by Dave Mercer, is launching, this Monday, February 17, exclusively on Bassmaster.com. This new podcast promises raw, real, and ridiculously entertaining conversations with the biggest names in bass fishing.
Each episode, Mercer sits down with Bassmaster pros, industry insiders, and fishing legends to tackle the hottest topics—on and off the water. Expect hard-hitting debates, behind-the-scenes stories, and unfiltered opinions straight from the source.
"My favourite part about podcasts in general is that it allows a deep dive into the guests thoughts, beliefs and opinions," says Mercer. "The only negative of that is it only allows one person’s opinion to be heard. The goal of Oh-Fish-Ally, Unofficial is to get as many different opinions and sides of a topic or story as possible jammed into each episode. Which should be fun because opinions are definitely something today’s angling world is not short of at all."
What Makes This Fishing Podcast Unique
- Big Names, Bigger Opinions – The biggest pros, the biggest takes.
- Raw & Unscripted – What happens here, stays here.
- Behind-the-Scenes Access – Insider stories fans never hear.
- The Perfect Mix of Fishing & Fun – Insightful, entertaining, and unpredictable.
- Faster Pace & More Guests – As he described on his Mercer Podcast, each episode of this new show will include 4 guests.
“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the year than by having the best voice in our sport, both on stage and in the fishing podcast world, joining our Bassmaster Channel in such a meaningful way,” said Mike McKinnis, VP of media/content for JM Associates.
Must-Listen Show for Bass Fishing Geeks
With candid conversations, expert insights, plenty of laughs, and Mercer's comfortable hosting skills, “Oh-Fish-ally, Unofficial” is set to become a must-listen for bass fishing fans. Tune in February 17 on Bassmaster.com.