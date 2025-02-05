Bassmaster Classic 2026 Location Revealed: The Return to Knoxville
I know all us bass geeks are currently getting fired up for the 2025 Classic in Fort Worth next month (will I see you there?), but B.A.S.S. just announced their return to Knoxville, Tennessee and Fort Loudin and Tellico Lakes for the 2026 event. It is estimated over 150,000 bass fans will attend this event, the third time the Classic will come to Knoxville, to see a new champion take home the coveted Bassmaster Classic trophy and a $300,000 first prize.
Knoxville’s History as a Premier Bass Fishing Destination
The last time the event was held at this location in 2023, Jeff Gustafson made bass fishing history by becoming the first Canadian Classic Champion. Prior to that, Knoxville local, Ott Defoe took home the coveted Classic trophy in 2019.
When Is the 2026 Bassmaster Classic?
From March 13-15, 2026, the Knoxville Convention Center will host the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo featuring the latest fishing tackle and outdoors accessories from more than 200 exhibitors. Plus, enthusiastic fans will have ample opportunities to meet a Who’s Who of bass fishing legends and royalty. Fans are invited to cheer on their favorites at the daily weigh-ins, including the always-exciting final day, at nearby Knoxville Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
“We are thrilled to return to the site of two of our most successful Classics in history,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson. “East Tennessee fully embraces the Classic for what it truly is — a celebration of the sport of bass fishing. The fan experience in Knoxville is second to none, with all event venues within walking distance. With our ever-growing global fanbase, we expect the 2026 Classic to be even bigger and more exciting.”
Where to Watch: Daily Weigh-Ins & Takeoffs
- Daily Takeoffs: Volunteer Landing (15,000+ fans in 2023!)
- Daily Weigh-Ins: University of Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena
- Outdoors Expo: Knoxville Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall
The Economic Impact of the Bassmaster Classic
It is estimated that this Bassmaster Classic event will create an economic impact of more than $35 million for the local businesses of Knoxville and east Tennessee.