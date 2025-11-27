The Starting Spot: More Info on B.A.S.S. DQs , NPFL 2026 Pro Lineup, and the Maryland Bass Conservation Fund

In this edition of The Starting Spot:



-I’ve written a couple stories recently about integrity in bass fishing. It seems like the sport has been going through a challenging time. I truly hope that by shining a little light on some issues that don’t seem to be working as well as they could be, and asking questions about some potential solutions, maybe things can get better. My most recent article questions some of the procedures within the tournament organizations. You can read my full story HERE. Maybe it’s a coincidence, but it seems like this article from B.A.S.S. may be a response to some of my questions.



-The National Professional Fishing League has published its current roster of anglers for the 2026 season. I think it’s great to see Rick Clunn on that list. It would be amazing to see him win another major tournament before he actually, officially, for-real retires.



-Here’s an interesting program from Maryland. The governor has signed the Black Bass Conservation Fund into law, allowing private citizens to directly donate money to be used to manage (and I would assume improve) largemouth and smallmouth bass fishing in the state.

Parrish disqualified from final EQ, more information on Au

by B.A.S.S.

From a story on Bassmaster.com: B.A.S.S. officials announced today that Jaden Parrish has been disqualified from the 2025 NITRO Bassmaster Elite Qualifier event at Lake Okeechobee presented by Bass Pro Shops. Parrish was selected for a routine, randomly administered credibility assessment on Wednesday prior to the final EQ event. As outlined in the Bassmaster Credibility Policy, all assessments are reviewed by an independent examiner before final results are confirmed…MORE.

NPFL 2026 Field: Full … But Room For More!

by NPFL

From an article on TheNationalProfessionalFishingLeague.com: The field of anglers for the 2026 National Professional Fishing League season is full at 130. But if you don’t see your name on the list below, it’s not too late to get in.



“We’re still accepting talented anglers who are also outstanding human beings to join us for what promises to be the biggest and best season ever for the NPFL,” says league president Brad Fuller. “This will be our biggest field of competitors in our six-year history, and we’re about to close the door on new entries because we’ve always considered 130 anglers to be a ‘full’ field, but we can make room for a few more who are talented and ready to test themselves against a top-notch field and a challenging schedule…MORE.

What is the Black Bass Conservation Fund?

by Maryland Department of Natural Resources

From a story on DNR.Maryland.gov: Introduced as bills to the General Assembly and signed into law by the Governor, the Black Bass Conservation Fund allows the general public to directly donate money to largemouth bass and smallmouth bass management in Maryland. The Black Bass Conservation Fund collects donations that will be used specifically to support largemouth bass and smallmouth bass conservation in Maryland. Your gift will be used for enhancing aquatic habitat, supplies awarded to directors of black bass tournaments, or similar efforts. Projects will be considered each year by the department and its Black Bass Advisory Committee, a body of advisors made up of public stakeholders…MORE.

