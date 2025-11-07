The Starting Spot: The Bassmaster Fan Cam, the Youngest EQ Angler, and Lipless Crankbaits for Fall Bass

In this edition of The Starting Spot:



Introducing the new Bassmaster Fan Cam

From a story on Bassmaster.com: For the first time ever, Bassmaster fans will have the opportunity to vote for an angler that they would like to watch on Bassmaster LIVE for the first day of the event. The Bassmaster Fan Cam presented by B.A.S.S. Membership is debuting at the 2025 Nitro Bassmaster Elite Qualifier at Lake Okeechobee presented by Bass Pro Shops, where anglers will compete in the final EQ of the year in hopes of earning a spot in the 2026 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series field or qualifying for the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour.s…MORE.

Anaya youngest of EQ young guns

by Mike Suchan

From a story on Bassmaster.com: Ah, to be young and in bass fishing.

Fisher Anaya is among those hoping to continue the youth movement in B.A.S.S. Anaya, a teenager from Eva, Ala., is a baby step away from becoming the third youngest to qualify for the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series.



“If I could tell you before I come out of the womb it was a lifelong dream, that’s what I’d tell you,” he said.



Anaya stands third in the Nitro Boats Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers points and only needs a decent finish in the finale on Lake Okeechobee, Nov. 13-15. Anywhere around the cut and Anaya could be celebrating an Elite berth for his 20th birthday on Nov. 20.…MORE.



Stop Sleeping on Lipless Crankbaits — Fall’s Best Bait Explained

by Tactical Bassin'

From a video on the Tactical Bassin’ YouTube page: This is the most versatile bait for Fall bass fishing! Lipless crankbaits catch great numbers of fish and they catch giant bass too! They can be fished multiple ways, both up in the water column and down on the bottom. They come in a variety of colors, shapes, sizes, and sounds. With so many variables, where do you even start?!

The lipless is one of our favorite bass fishing techniques! While it is effective year round, it shines in the Fall! Our two main methods are hopping the baits on bottom and steady retrieving them in the middle of the water column. The two methods utilize completely different baits and today we'll help you understand how to utilize both methods to catch more fish. …MORE.

