The Starting Spot: Howell Kayak Champ, Fox Wins Toyota Series, and NPFL Info Rule Change
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-A newborn at home meant Bryan Howell cut his practice time short. Fortunately, he has an above average level of comfort on grassy Texas lakes. Practiced or not, he took home the last Bassmaster Kayak Series trophy of the 2025 season and gained an invite to the Championship to be held in conjunction with the 2026 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee next March.
-And now here’s another story of shortened practice resulting in a win. Maybe there’s something to the idea of not practicing and just using your instincts in the moment to guide you. Anyway, congrats to Travis Fox for his Toyota Series Win on Lake of the Ozarks.
-NPFL has announced that they’re changing the specifics of their No Info Rule. Instead of dock talk being off limits for the whole year of competition, they’ve reduced it to 30 days before official practice begins for each event. Their rationale sounds pretty logical to me. Interesting move.
Kayak: Howell claims title at Toledo Bend
by Christopher Decker
From an article on Bassmaster.com: With a newborn and a 3-year-old at home, Bryan Howell wasn’t totally sure he was going to be able to fish the Newport Bassmaster Kayak Series at Toledo Bend presented by Native Watercraft.
He made it work and made the most of his limited practice time.
Howell earned the victory at Toledo Bend with a two-day total of 179 inches, earning the $7,600 first-place prize and a trip to the 2026 Bassmaster Kayak Series National Championship. The Dallas/Fort Worth area resident opened the tournament in the lead with 92.25 inches before adding 85.75 inches on the final day to take home the trophy.
“I barely got any practice. I was lucky to be here honestly,” Howell said. “I knew I had to fish this one. It’s a Texas lake that has grass, and I’m pretty good on these types of lakes.”…MORE.
Fox sneaks up on Toyota Series win at Lake of the Ozarks
by Jody White
From a story on MajorLeagueFishing.com: As usual, the final day of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Plains Division event on Lake of the Ozarks was a doozy. With increased boat traffic and the third consecutive day of fishing pressure taking a toll, weights are seldom predictable on the final day at the big lake. Travis Fox, however, didn’t let any of the uncertainty get to him.
The Arkansas pro tallied 17 pounds, 10 ounces on the final day to move up from fourth for the win with 49-10. Fox pockets just over $36,000 for his first MLF win above the Phoenix Bass Fishing League level after more than 150 events…MORE.
NPFL Amends “No Info” Rule
by NPFL
From a story on TheNationalProfessionalFishingLeague.com: The National Professional Fishing League today announced it is amending Rule 4, the “No Information Rule,” so as to reduce the no-information period—which previously began on January 1 of each year—to begin 30 days before official practice begins on scheduled tournament waters. The revised rule will be in effect for the 2026 NPFL season.
“The so-called ‘no-information rule’ has long been a challenge in all tournament competitions and for every tournament organization,” said NPFL president Brad Fuller. “Decades ago, before the internet and all the means of communication available at our fingertips today, it was a challenge, and that challenge is even more burdensome now. Polygraph examinations and other truth-detection methods certainly help, but it’s impractical on a league-level to test every competitor, and prohibiting the gathering of information for months or the better part of a year creates another problem that’s just as big in the marketplace.
“We want our anglers to be ‘out there,’ meeting with and talking to the fans…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!