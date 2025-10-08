The Starting Spot: B.A.S.S. Streaming on Plex, Walters NPFL AOY, and Combs’ CAST for Kids
-B.A.S.S. announced today that it is offering a FAST streaming channel of all Bassmaster programming 24/7 on Plex. If you’re not familiar with the latest tech acronym, FAST stands for Free Ad-Supported Television. So, you can watch all the great bass fishing you want for free, but you’ve got to watch a couple ads. Not a bad deal!
-South Carolina pro Patrick Walters secured the National Professional Fishing League’s Angler of the Year title at their season’s last event on Lake Hartwell. He came into the event seven points out of the AOY lead and ultimately squeezed Klye Welcher out by just one point.
-Bassmaster pro Keith Combs and his wife Jennifer have been doing a charity event in Texas for nine years now. Every year they put in a ton of work and every year they help a great cause.
B.A.S.S. expands reach with new FAST Channel on Plex
by B.A.S.S.
From an article on Bassmaster.com: B.A.S.S., the leading authority in professional bass fishing, is proud to announce the launch of its newly branded Bassmaster FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channel on Plex. This partnership brings Bassmaster’s extensive library of live tournament action, how-to content, angler features and archival footage to millions of Plex users globally — delivering fishing action fans love, wherever they stream. This new relationship highlights a push to deliver more Bassmaster content to a growing international audience.
The Bassmaster FAST Channel on Plex will be a 24/7 streaming channel, offering marquee content including the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series, the Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour, the Nitro Boats Bassmaster Elite Qualifiers Series presented by Bass Pro Shops and St. Croix Bassmaster Opens Series presented by SEVIIN. In addition, viewers will have access to original programming, behind-the-scenes features, gear reviews, lifestyle stories and timeless bass moments from the archives…MORE.
AFTCO Congratulates Pro Team Angler Patrick Walters On 2025 NPFL Angler Of The Year Title
by The Fishing Wire
From a story on TheFishingWire.com: AFTCO proudly congratulates Freshwater Pro Team angler Patrick Walters on officially securing the 2025 National Professional Fishing League Progressive Angler of the Year title.
The South Carolina pro came into the final stop of the season with a 7-point deficit in the AOY race, setting the stage for one of the most thrilling finishes in NPFL history. Walters rose to the challenge with a clutch 3rd place finish (39-15), pushing him just past last year’s AOY champion, Kyle Welcher, by a razor-thin margin of a single point. Welcher finished strong in 11th place (36-3) and capped off another remarkable season, but Walters’ determination and consistency proved just enough to clinch the crown…MORE.
Giving back to the sport with CAST for Kids
by Keith Combs
From a story on Bassmaster.com: Even after a year on tour that was tougher than I would have liked, I still owe the sport of bass fishing and the state of Texas a lot. That’s why I’m thrilled that for the fourth straight year, I was able to help organize a CAST for Kids Foundation event in East Texas. It’s actually the 10th year we’ve done it, but the fourth with that particular organization, and I’m proud to say that we’ve passed the half million dollar milestone.
That seems like a lot, and we still have more to give. I’ve been fortunate to fish and hunt all over the country. I can hook up my boat any time and hit the water. But for a lot of the kids who’ve participated in this derby, it may be the only time of year they get to do something like this.
I realize it when I see how excited they get just to put a worm on a hook or catch a small fish. It’s really humbling…MORE.
