BassmastHER Empowers Female Anglers Through Fishing Workshops in 2025
One of the absolute best things about bass fishing is that it’s truly for everyone. If you learn the sport, practice your skills, and get to the water, a bass will react to a well-presented lure in exactly the same way whether the person making the cast is young, old, tall, short, rich, poor, male or female. Bass do not discriminate.
I’m thrilled to see that B.A.S.S is expanding their BassmasterHER program this year. To get into the details and to find out how and where you can get involved, allow me to share the following press release from B.A.S.S.
BassmastHER workshops continue to inspire women in 2025
Written by Laura Ann Butts
BIRMINGHAM, AL – After a very successful inaugural season, Bassmaster’s popular BassmastHER program continues to host workshops in conjunction with events during the 2025 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series season.
What Is the BassmastHER Program?
BassmastHER, an initiative started with the goal of creating a space for female anglers at all levels to learn new fishing skills within a supportive community, launched a series of one-day workshops in 2024 that ran in conjunction with select Elite Series events. In response to the program’s success, B.A.S.S. has expanded workshop dates in 2025 to create even more workshop opportunities for female anglers across the country.
Gender does not dictate how successful you can be on the water, but it helps to have a like-minded support system for education, travel, inspiration and ideation. BassmastHER was created to build a passionate community of female anglers, inspire confidence at the water's edge and be the conduit for creating lifetime friends and memories.
Who Leads the BassmastHER Workshops and What Topics Are Covered?
BassmastHER workshops are conducted by BassmastHER ambassadors Anastasia Patterson, Kristine Fischer and Maggie Carsello, along with fishing experts from the Bassmaster staff. Topics at the workshops range from bass fishing fundamentals to casting for accuracy, getting familiar with a bass boat or kayak, bank fishing and discussing industry and sponsorship opportunities. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with other female anglers at the workshops.
“Being a part of BassmastHER is bigger than just me — it’s every little girl, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who has a passion for fishing,” said Patterson. “They are all a part of this initiative to get more women out there and fishing. The workshops are a great space to learn, lead, network and contribute to plant seeds to grow the community of female anglers and hopefully see more women out on the water.”
Workshop Schedule for the 2025 Season
2025 BassmastHER workshops have been held in conjunction with the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic presented by Under Armour in Fort Worth, Texas (March 23) and the Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S.C. (April 26). Upcoming 2025 BassmastHER workshops will run concurrently with the following events:
- MAXAM Tire Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River in Orange, Texas (May 17)
- ICAST in Orlando, Fla. (July 17)
- Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wis. (Aug. 23)
How to Get Involved in BassmastHER
Virtual BassmastHER workshop educational material, articles and how-to pieces can be found at Bassmaster.com. Women interested in attending workshops, telling their story or asking fishing-related questions are encouraged to reach out to BassmastHER on any of their social channels, including a private Facebook page for female anglers to network with each other and establish community, or email bassmasther@bassmaster.com.
The BassmastHER workshops are for all skill levels, but participants must be at least 14 years old. Workshops are only $25 to attend and space is limited, so it is first come, first serve.
“As a dad who is teaching his two young girls to fish, I am excited that the BassmastHER program will introduce more females to the sport of bass fishing.”- B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson