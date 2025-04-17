Fishing

An oral history of Bill Dance bloopers, the OG “fishing fail” videos

From dock dives to runaway trolling motors, here’s how America’s favorite fishing fails found their way to primetime TV.

Greg Huff

Seen in this screengrab of archival footage from his TV show, Bill Dance falls into a lake, pulled in by the weight of a marine battery. The video clip of this moment is one of the best Bill Dance bloopers of all time.
Everybody Loves Bill Dance

When non-angler friends and acquaintances learn I work in the fishing industry, many ask the same question, followed by a similar statement: “Have you ever met Bill Dance? I love his blooper videos.” 

Seems Dance’s disastrous outtakes are almost as famous as his iconic T-for-Tennessee ballcap. 

Although angler-mishap videos are everywhere on the Internet these days, I too still enjoy Dance’s OG “fishing fail” videos. My favorites are his boat-battery-swing fall off the dock and the one in which his electric trolling motor breaks off in his hand and seemingly takes off with a mind of its own – the original “Ghost” trolling motor, har har.

The Accidental Origins of America’s Favorite Outtakes

That funny footage was foremost in my mind recently when I wondered about the origins of Dance’s infamous blooper reels – how and when did the tradition of airing them begin? The answers to those questions – God bless the Internet – were a quick Google search and Youtube play-arrow click away.

Turns out I hadn’t been the only one wondering about the origins of Bill Dance Bloopers:

“One of the most often asked questions we get here at Bill Dance Outdoors is, ‘How did your blooper tapes get started?’” says none other than Bill Dance himself, in the video below.

When Dick Clark and Ed McMahon Got Involved

The answer involves two celebrities not from the fishing world, but from television – Dick Clark and Ed McMahon. 

Back in the day, it wasn’t Ryan Seacrest who hosted TV coverage of New Years Eve in Times Square, it was Dick Clark. He’d risen to fame hosting dancing teenagers and famous pop-music groups on his TV show “American Bandstand,” which ran until 2002 after launching in 1956. And back then, the sidekick on “The Tonight Show” wasn't Steve Higgins, it was Ed McMahon, whose main duty was to laugh loudly at host Johnny Carson’s jokes from 1962 to 1992.

“As luck would have it,” Dance recounts, Dick Clark and Ed McMahon had seen his fishing-fail film clips and wanted to feature some in a TV show they co-hosted throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s called “Super Bloopers and Practical Jokes.” Dance agreed and sent over the tapes.

“And apparently they went over pretty doggone good, because [Dick Clark Productions] asked for more later on,” Dance says.

How the Bloopers Helped Build the Bill Dance Brand

Before long, Dance and his team decided to hold onto his blooper reels and feature them again on his own show. “After a while, we said, ‘If they're so popular for ol’ Dick Clark … we'll just put some together and run them ourselves” he says. “And we did.” 

Seen in this screengrab of archival footage from his TV show, Bill Dance's trolling motors breaks off and takes off.
The very first Bill Dance bloopers – the ones later exposed to a wider audience by Dick Clark and Ed McMahon – aired on Dance's show out of necessity, rather than some genius master plan.

“A long, long time ago, we were out trying to tape a show, and let's just say conditions, they were absolutely tough, and we really didn't catch enough fish to complete the show, but we had enough to get a half a show,” Dance recalls. “Well, our editors at that time came up with a pretty good idea – they said, ‘Well, we got a half a show. Why don't we go back in the archives and look back and get some outtakes and make the second half?’ So they did.”

Fishing fans – and non-fishing fans alike – have for years been enjoying those outtakes and all that followed.

Greg Huff
GREG HUFF

A writer, videographer, video editor and podcaster, Greg Huff has worked in fishing media since 2011. He’s created content for North American Fisherman, In-Depth Outdoors, Bassmaster.com, BASS Times, Rapala and Lowrance/C-MAP. Articles and press releases he’s ghost-written have appeared in dozens of fishing publications across the U.S. When he’s not engaged in something fishing related, he writes and performs roots-rock music and volunteers as a Cub Scout leader, youth soccer coach and youth hockey play-by-play announcer.

