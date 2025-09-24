The Starting Spot: Schmitt’s Swimjig Tips, DIY Tokyo Rigs, and Tim Little’s Top 5 Fall Baits
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Bryan Schmitt has been one of the most consistent performers in tournament bass fishing. If you asked him his go to lure, he’d say the swimjig. In this video, he explains why and gives you a ton of his best tips for getting the most out of this surprisingly versatile lure.
-I know a lot of bass guys tend to be tinkerers. Here’s an article that encourages that trait and gives you some easy plans for making your own Tokyo rigs.
-I know I’ve said it before, but if you’re looking for the most accurate, reliable bass fishing tips, you can’t do better than Tactical Bassin’. In this video, Tim Little is sharing his 5 favorite fall baits, why they’re his favorite, and how they can become your favorites too.
Bryan Schmitt Shares Swim Jig Tips
by Michiana Outdoors News
From a video on Michiana Outdoors News’ YouTube channel: Bryan Schmitt has built a career around fishing swim jigs. In this video, he discusses his swim jig design and when and how he fishes it, both shallow and deep…MORE.
Breathe New Life Into Old Soft Plastics with Finesse Tokyo Rigs
by Pete M. Anderson
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: Inspiration strikes whenever, wherever and however it chooses. It found me elbows deep in large bins overflowing with soft-plastic baits. I had spent an afternoon sorting them into piles, each comprised of a specific shape and size. The task was slowed by memories — where baits were purchased and the bass that consumed those missing from certain bags.
The largest piles were worms, lizards and a few other shapes, all measuring 6 inches or less. They weren’t being productive in the basement, no matter how neatly organized. They needed to be fished. Sure, they’d catch bass when Texas-rigged or threaded onto a shaky head. A Tokyo rig would work, too. And that thought set my mind moving.
Tokyo rigs, also known as punch shots, are simple contraptions. They resemble drop shots in that a weight rides below a soft-plastic lure. But rather than line tying everything together, its weight and hook are connected by wire. Most rigs use a relatively short piece of stout wire and strong hook, which are held together with a split ring, and plenty of weight…MORE.
Top 5 Baits For Fall Bass Fishing
by Tim Little
From a video on Tactical Bassin’s YouTube channel: Want to catch more bass? Now is the time. Fall is an amazing time of year to get on the water and catch fish. Best of all, you can catch them a lot of different ways. Today, Tim is covering his favorite baits for Fall bass fishing. From topwater, to a jerkbait, Tim is all about fast moving "power" techniques in Fall.
No matter where you live, fall is an amazing time to be on the water. Bass are feeding aggressively and you can catch them. We all have unique fishing styles and today, Tim is sharing his. His entire fall fishing lineup revolves around covering water and targeting aggressive fish. Today he's giving you his favorite baits, favorite colors, and an explanation of why he chooses each lure…MORE.
