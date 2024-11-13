The Simple Way to Catch Bass in Ponds from Shore
Table of Contents
Why Care About Bass Ponds Near Me?
Most anglers, including the biggest name Bassmaster and Major League Fishing pros, started out fishing small, bass ponds from shore. And the fact is, there are millions of genuinely great bass fishing ponds where the most expensive bass boat in the world won’t do you a bit of good. The only access to these fishy little gems is on foot.
But don’t let the absence of sparkly fiberglass and cutting-edge, electronic high-end gear discourage you. Bass fishing a pond from shore offers special challenges that can sharpen your skills and bring big rewards, like a shot at a real beast of a bass. Honestly, several of my own personal best fish were caught from shore.
CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO OF A DAY CATCHING BASS FROM THE SHORE OF A POND
Pack Light for Shore Success
It can be a challenging little mind game to decide which tackle is essential to carry. But there are two main factors to consider when packing for shore fishing. First, you are limited to the parts of your water that you can actually reach by casting. And second, everything you’re going to fish with that day needs to be carried in by you. My advice? Keep it simple with a small selection of versatile baits that are effective for catching pond bass in shallow water.
Best Bass Fishing Lures for Pond Fishing
When shore fishing, I pack a small selection of proven, versatile baits that excel in less than five-feet of water—swimjigs, spinnerbaits and/or vibrating jigs, topwater baits, hollow-bodied frogs, squarebill crankbaits, jerkbaits, soft plastic stick baits, a small assortment of worms and creatures for Texas-rigging, and maybe something finesse-y but simple, like a Ned rig. Obviously, this list gets refined depending on a pond’s features and the day’s conditions, but this selection is always going to give me a bait worth fishing almost every time I go out.
A Reliable Tackle Bag is Key
I rely on a medium-sized, Shimano tackle backpack that I carry most times I’m shore fishing. It’s just big enough to bring more tackle than I realistically need (do as I say, not as I do), along with a bottle of water, bug spray, sunscreen, my camera, and even a light raincoat, but never gets too heavy to carry. And since it’s a backpack, it keeps my hands free for carrying a rod or two (or three).
Simple Strategy, Big Results
Honestly, it almost never pays to complicate your approach to fishing a small pond. Lots of times, I drag way more than I need out there, and end up catching everything on a small swimjig or spinnerbait if the fish are active, and a Senko if they’re not. And yes, of course there are exceptions. A weed-choked pond in the summer can be a blast with a hollow-bodied frog. A pond with good clean rip-rap banks can be a great place to catch them on a little crankbait. Just pick high-percentage baits that makes sense for the conditions you’re faced with and don’t second guess it.
This simple approach can lead to some really great days on the water. By not having the ability to zip from spot-to-spot and wonder if that lure in the back of your storage compartment is the magic bait for the day, it clears your mind so you can really focus on the fish and learn a thing or two about catching them. And, there’s a good chance that some of these lessons you learn from the shore, might actually improve your game next time you’re out in that bass boat.