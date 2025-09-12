The Starting Spot: Catch Bass on New Water, Bill Lowen is Back, and Humminbird XPLORE is the Angler’s Choice
In this edition of The Starting Spot:
-Who wouldn’t want to ride along in the boat with Tactical Bassin’s Matt Allen and see step-by-step how he goes about locating and catching bass on a new lake?
-One of the more consistent bass tournament fishermen of the recent past, Bill Lowen, has found the light at the end of the tunnel after a couple years of less-than-typical results. He saw forward-facing sonar changing the game and made the decision to embrace it (in his own way) in 2025. And now, after winning the season opener, he’s once again headed to the Bassmaster Classic.
-The Hummnibird XPLORE depth finder, released earlier this year is an amazing piece of fishing technology. And now, to nobody’s surprise, it has been named the 2025 ICAST Anglers’ Choice Winner.
Breaking Down A New Lake To Find And Catch Bass
by Tactical Bassin’
From a video on Tactical Bassin’s YouTube channel: We're exploring a new lake, come along!
New lakes are always an adventure, and today is no different. We started off with big baits and big expectations, but soon realized we'd need to adapt to succeed.
Watch how Matt breaks down the water, develops multiple patterns, and catches fish. By the end of the day Matt and his dad have developed 4 unique patterns that are all producing quality bites.
Without question, the Shakey Head worm on outside cover is producing the best quality fish, but in the end Matt opts to move shallow and have fun targeting fish with bait finesse gear…MORE.
Return To Roots Has Lowen Back In The Classic
by Pete Robbins
From an article on BassFan.com: The high-level consistency that was once Bill Lowen’s hallmark seemed to abandon him at the beginning of this decade. Between 2020-23, he finished no higher than 40th and no lower than 53rd in the Elite Series Angler of the Year standings. Then came a career-worst 84th-place showing in 2024.
Only when he returned to the tactics that had allowed him to qualify for 12 Bassmaster Classics – and seven in a row from 2011 through 2017 – did the Indiana pro get his mojo back.
He started off the 2025 Elite Series season with a victory at the St. Johns River, the second Elite win of his career. He then rattled off seven straight money finishes before settling in at 13th in the standings at season’s end…MORE.
Humminbird XPLORE Named 2025 ICAST Anglers’ Choice Winner
by Justin Brouillard
In a story on JohnsonOutdoors.com: Since its founding in 1971, Humminbird has been at the forefront of marine electronic innovations, creating products that help anglers catch more fish and be more efficient on the water. That legacy continues today as Humminbird proudly announces the all-new XPLORE Series has been awarded the 2025 ICAST Anglers' Choice Award. Packed with cutting-edge technology, the XPLORE Series represents the next evolution of intuitive design and enhanced performance.
Fresh off a 2025 ICAST Best in Category - Marine Electronics award at ICAST 2025, Humminbird XPLORE has now been honored by the angling community, underscoring Humminbird's dedication to developing products that truly meet the needs of those who love to fish…MORE.
Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!