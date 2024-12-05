MLF Heavy Hitters Bass Tournament at Kissimmee Chain Airs on CBS: Watch Top Anglers Compete for $500,000
What?
The Television Premiere of the MLF Heavy Hitters Special Event from the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in Florida
Where?
Nationwide on CBS and Paramount+
When?
This Sunday 12/8 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET OR 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (depending on local NFL schedule)
This hour-long CBS show will feature the most exciting action and biggest bass from this six-day tournament. Watch 30 of the best anglers from MLF’s Bass Pro Tour compete not only for the top prize of $100,000 but also for the coveted Berkley Big Bass Bonuses, with rewards of $10,000, $30,000, and a massive $100,000 for the largest bass caught during the Championship Round.
The Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in Central Florida, known as one of the premier bass fishing destinations in the world, was the perfect backdrop for this high-stakes event. Legendary pro Kevin VanDam, in the final tournament of his storied career, competed alongside stars like reigning REDCREST champion Dustin Connell, Jordan Lee, and Jacob Wheeler.
For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.
READ THIS NEXT!
Which Bass Fishing Lure Is the King of Kissimmee? Secrets from Local Guides