MLF Heavy Hitters Bass Tournament at Kissimmee Chain Airs on CBS: Watch Top Anglers Compete for $500,000

Kurt Mazurek

The Kissimmee Chain in Florida was the scene for some epic tournament bass fishing. Catch all the action on CBS this Sunday.
The Kissimmee Chain in Florida was the scene for some epic tournament bass fishing. Catch all the action on CBS this Sunday. / P. Moore | MLF

What?

The Television Premiere of the MLF Heavy Hitters Special Event from the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in Florida

Where?

Nationwide on CBS and Paramount+

When?

This Sunday 12/8 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET OR 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET (depending on local NFL schedule)

This hour-long CBS show will feature the most exciting action and biggest bass from this six-day tournament. Watch 30 of the best anglers from MLF’s Bass Pro Tour compete not only for the top prize of $100,000 but also for the coveted Berkley Big Bass Bonuses, with rewards of $10,000, $30,000, and a massive $100,000 for the largest bass caught during the Championship Round.

The Bass Pro Tour anglers caught some trophy bass during the Kissimmee Chain Heavy Hitters tournament.
The Kissimme Chain is home to some truly big bass. See what it takes to catch them on this legendary Florida fishery. / MLF

The Kissimmee Chain of Lakes in Central Florida, known as one of the premier bass fishing destinations in the world, was the perfect backdrop for this high-stakes event. Legendary pro Kevin VanDam, in the final tournament of his storied career, competed alongside stars like reigning REDCREST champion Dustin Connell, Jordan Lee, and Jacob Wheeler.

For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.

Published |Modified
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

