The Starting Spot: Mercer Interviews Robertson, Crews’ Favorite Bait, and the Best Move to Trigger Bass

In this edition of The Starting Spot:



-Matt Robertson is a fun guy to listen to and a guy with some very specific opinions. Dave Mercer is exactly the guy to bring out the best (or at least, most entertaining) of Robertson.



-John Crews, Bassmaster Elite Pro and owner of Missile Baits, knows a thing or two about what bass baits genuinely work. In this video he reveals his favorite bait of all time and explains why.



-YouTube bass guy, Tyler Berger, has determined that there is one specific move that you can add to your retrieve that will trigger more bass into biting than anything else. Check it out.

Matt Robertson "Ain't Nobody Else Gonna Tell You The Truth"

by Dave Mercer

From a video on Dave Mercer’s YouTube channel: From the trailer park to the top of the pro fishing world, is the road Matt Robertson has traveled. He has qualified for 5 Bassmaster Classics and won a Bassmaster Open. But maybe more impressive is the loyal legion of fans he attracted along the way. This week he joins the podcast to talk about the frustration of not catching them, getting ripped off, how to catch 'em by not caring, breast milk for bodybuilders and the new Bassmaster rules. Plus, just about everything else because as he puts it “Ain’t nobody else gonna tell you the truth, so I may as well!”.…MORE.

My #1 Confidence Bait for Bass Fishing w/ John Crews

by John Crews

From a video on the Missile Baits YouTube channel: In this video, John Crews breaks down the one bait he trusts more than anything when bass fishing. Whether you’re fishing shallow, deep, clear water, or dirty water — this confidence bait flat-out catches fish.



John covers: -When he throws it -How he rigs it -Where it shines - Tweaks that make a big difference -Why it’s stayed in his rotation for years



If you’re looking to build consistency or add a true confidence bait to your lineup, this is the breakdown you need.…MORE.

This TRIGGERS Bass Every Time If You Do It RIGHT

by Tyler Berger

From a video on Tyler Berger’s YouTube channel: If you guys have been bass fishing or fishing in general for a long time, you may have had a bite just like that in the past where you're about to bring a bait out of the water and a fish absolutely blows up on the thing and kills the thing. And for a long time, I always thought when that happened, man, I was I was really lucky to get that bite. But honestly, over the last couple years, I've realized that there is a way for us as anglers to really duplicate that motion to trigger a lot more fish when you're out there. And when those things happen to you out out there on the water, it should really be a clue, a cue to you to start doing this motion with our baits because it can really help you to turn days that are not productive into really, really good days…MORE.

Thanks for starting your day with Fishing On SI. Lines in!

You Might Also Like These Bass Fishing Stories: