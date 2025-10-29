The Starting Spot: How Connell Beats a Tough Fall Bite, Go-To Fall Finesse Neko, New Triple Minnow Rig
-BPT Pro Dustin Connell made this page yesterday for his team event win with partner Jacob Wheeler. Plus, Connell is the reigning REDCREST Champion. If he wants to offer some bass fishing advice, it’s a good idea to listen.
-Here’s Bassmaster Elite pro Drew Benton in a video discussing how he rigs and fishes a Neko rig—his go-to for fall fishing.
-I got to see the new Berkley Triple Minnow Rig first hand early this summer at a Berkley media event where they revealed it to the press before it went public. At that event, I saw bass pro Josh Bertrand catch a nice Lake Champlain smallmouth on this rig. It’s a bit crazy and awkward looking in your hand, but in the water it comes to life.
How Dustin Connell Beats a Tough Bite
by Nick Dumke
From a story on Wired2Fish.com: Fall can challenge even the most experienced anglers. Cooling water, scattered bait, and unpredictable patterns make locating bass tough. Dustin Connell shares how to simplify your approach and catch fish when the bite is slow. Rather than chasing schools or overanalyzing electronics, Connell leans on patience, confidence, and obvious structure that bass consistently use during seasonal transitions.
When conditions get tough, Connell targets what he calls “obvious” areas — places like bridges, main points, and community holes. These spots act as natural stopping points where bass move up or down with shifting temperatures. Instead of searching for secret locations, Connell focuses on the math: each bridge piling, rock edge, or current break presents a new opportunity for a bite…MORE.
Drew Benton’s Go-To Fall Finesse Setup
by BassResource
From a video on Bass Resource’s YouTube channel: Bassmaster Elite Series pro Drew Benton breaks down his go-to finesse presentation for tough fall conditions. With baitfish moving, pressure lifting, and fish still tricky, Drew shares why the Neko rig (correctly pronounced “necko”) is the best finesse weapon for fall bass…MORE.
Berkley Triple Minnow Rig Brings Realistic Bait Ball Action to Strolling
by FTR
From a press release on FishingTackleRetailer.com: Anglers chasing the perfect mid-stroll know the thrill of a natural presentation—now imagine three minnows. Berkley’s Triple Minnow Rig takes the proven jig head minnow technique to the next level, delivering a realistic bait ball presentation that enhances the subtle, rolling action anglers love. Designed to maintain flawless strolling action, this rig presents a lifelike pod of prey with every twitch and retrieve—keeping the finesse, precision, and natural movement of single-minnow techniques intact.
The Triple Minnow Rig combines ongoing innovation and a proven technique, allowing anglers to present multiple minnows while preserving the subtle, rolling action that makes mid-strolling so effective. Its line-through collar ensures energy transfers directly to the jig head minnow, driving lifelike movement, while the push-in tab secures the main line without causing damage. Clear construction minimizes hardware visibility, and the line-through tubing eliminates tangle and protects the line. Screw locks on the dummy arms make assembly quick and reliable—resulting in a natural, effortless bait ball presentation every time…MORE.
