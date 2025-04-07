Dustin Connell Wins Third REDCREST Title: Gambles on 70-Mile Run for $300,000
The Major League Fishing 2025 REDCREST on Lake Guntersville in Alabama has been won by Dustin Connell, making this his third REDCREST victory. Amazingly, there have only been seven REDCREST tournaments ever, and Connell has only competed in six of them. Clearly, Connell understands what it takes to win with this format in this event.
Dustin Connell Claims REDCREST Victory at Lake Guntersville
With storms and wind delaying takeoff at Lake Guntersville on Sunday morning, Connell’s decision to run 70 miles to the tailrace below Nickajack Dam was risky. But with high-risk comes high-reward. He was unstoppable today. His one day total of 27 scrorable bass for 87 pounds, 11 ounces was the biggest of the entire event and over 8 pounds more than second place Wesley Strader.
“I did this tournament my way,” Connell said. “I came to this dam, and I stayed all day. I didn’t run half a mile – I ran 70 miles, but I didn’t go nowhere else. Just to do it this way, in this style, and catch that big of a bag, unbelievable.”
Late Surge on Day 2 Saved Connell’s Title Dreams
Looking back at the beginning of the event, the fishing wasn’t exactly easy for Connell. He ended Day 1 in 36th place, well below the cut line. On Day 2 he made the 70 mile run to Nickajack where he started to climb. But only thanks to a flurry of four bass totaling 12-6 in the last 13 minutes, was he able to claw his way over the cut line into 17th place.
Storms Trigger a Tailrace Feeding Frenzy
With weather shortening the first period on Championship Sunday, he worried that his long boat ride may put him in a hole he’d never climb out of. But, he checked SCORETRACK when he finally got to the dam and to his surprise, the early leader only had six pounds. Connell got right to work, jumping into the lead and never looking back.
“This big front came, and these suckers bite up here when it’s cloudy,” he said. “And it’s just like, here you go. Here’s rain and clouds.”
When the clock ran out at the end of the day, Connell was overcome with emotions.
“Lately, it ain’t been easy on me… And to win this tournament with [my son] and my family here, oh my gosh. I can’t believe it.”
The Lures That Won REDCREST
“I noticed when I was catching two pound or three pound spots, they were spitting up shad that were four inches long. Well, that Freeloader is 4 inches long. That was IT! Dude, they were knocking slack in it!”
“And then, whenever it got sunny, I noticed they would kind of ease off on that and I caught them on a Mooch Minnow on a 3/16 ounce VMC Tungsten jighead.”
“I was tight lining it, kind of like shaking a minnow, but I don’t think I caught a bass this week looking at them on forward-facing sonar”
Wesley Strader Fished Strong But Fell Short
With a total of 29 bass that weighed 79 pounds, 6 ounces, Wesley Strader had a great day—just not quite great enough to catch Connell. During the award ceremony, Connell congratulated Strader on a great effort.
“I did not want 15 more minutes of him,” said Connell. “I’m just telling you, he was coming. I had a stellar day, but 30 more minutes and I probably wouldn’t end up standing here [as the Champion].”
Big Bass and Big Totals
Overall, there were 152 scorable bass weighing 427 pounds, 1 ounce caught by the final 10 pros on Sunday. Throughout the entire four-day event, the 50 competitors in REDCREST 2025 caught a total of 1,614 scorable bass weighing 4,456 pounds, 4 ounces.
Pro Brent Ehrler earned Sunday’s $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award with a 5-pound, 6-ounce largemouth bass that he caught in Period 1.